In The Thick Of It – Bryan Hutson

May 31, 2017 Absolutely Gospel Music Devotional 0

A few mornings ago, this verse popped up in my Bible App…
Psalm 91:15

“He will call on me,

and I will answer him;

I will be with him in trouble,

I will deliver him and honor him.”

God is with us in the good times as well as the bad. Yes, many times it seems that the bad outweighs the good. I’ve had “fair weather friends” who would be right there with me while times were good, but would “get outta dodge” at the first sign of trouble.

I’m thankful that our Heavenly Father is NOT like that. When the difficult times come, God is STILL with us. He will NOT leave or forsake us.

Deuteronomy 31:6 “Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid or terrified because of them, for the LORD your God goes with you; He will never leave you nor forsake you.”

It gets even better… He doesn’t stand back and WATCH us while we struggle. He doesn’t create us and leave us to our own devices. He is not merely a spectator in our lives. This verse CLEARLY says, that God will be WITH us IN the trouble. Yeah, right there “In The Thick Of It.”

He will deliver AND honor us.

Now, does God always deliver us FROM the trouble? No. What this means is sometimes He will deliver us FROM it, sometimes He delivers us THROUGH it.

He will honor us. Wow. God honoring us? What do we have that is worthy of honor? On my own, I have nothing. Yet, with Christ and Him living and dwelling IN me, God sees me worthy.

Friend, I don’t know what you are facing. I don’t know if you’re battling depression, the loss of a spouse, marital issues, a sickness or if God is preparing you for a big storm.

But, let me assure you.. God will not leave you. He will be there with you, in the trouble.

He has proven this promise to be TRUE. 

Psalm 23:4 “Even though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil, for You are with me; Your rod and Your staff, they comfort me.”

Be encouraged and pray this prayer..

“Father, I need You. I feel overwhelmed by this situation, yet Your Word says that when I call, You will answer. It also says that You will be with me IN the trouble. Lord, I need to feel Your comfort and peace. Deliver and honor me Father, as I honor You through this situation and with my life. In Jesus name. Amen.”

