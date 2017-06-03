“In everything you do put God first; He will direct and crown your efforts with Success.”

(Proverbs 3:6 paraphrase)

God will never violate our free will. He will never force anyone against their will to serve Him. We must totally surrender our lives to be a servant of Jesus Christ.

Once a person is totally surrendered to The Will of God, there is nothing He can’t do through us! He will provide the power, the strength, the knowledge, the talent and desire to do whatever He’s called us to do.

That is what the paraphrase of Proverbs 3:6 is telling us. Our part is to Put God First in everything we do, under His complete control and put forth the effort to do what we’re called to do. Then, His Holy Spirit working in and through us will help accomplish the task. God will bless/Crown our Efforts with His Success.

To illustrate: We need to be God’s Work gloves.

People who work in the yard, construction or any manual labor task will use good quality Work Gloves. It protects their hands while allowing them to easily complete the job.

The Work Gloves no matter the comfort, the quality and mobility it gives to perform all the tasks required to do the job. As long as the Work Gloves sit in a drawer, on a bench or hanging on a peg, it can’t do anything. But, when you put on the Work Gloves, they will do everything you do. Because you’re inside the gloves! Your hands will provide the power, strength and mobility to do whatever you Will to do.

We must be God’s Work Gloves. Allowing The Holy Spirit to be inside us, so God can accomplish what He Wills us to do! He will provide the power, strength and ability to bring completion and success through our Efforts.

6 years ago, I took my hands out my own Work Gloves and became God’s Work Gloves. All the success has come because God, through His Holy Spirit, is providing the Power, the Strength and Ability to be His faithful servant! As I Put God First, He is blessing my Efforts under His Control! Praise God!!