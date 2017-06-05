Karen Peck & New River Head Out Today to Provide Hope to the Nation of Honduras

DAHLONEGA, Ga. – (June 5, 2017) – Grammy Award-nominated and Dove Award-winning family group Karen Peck & New River are leaving today for a special trip to Honduras. The group will be sharing songs from their new Daywind Records release Hope For All Nations during their time in the nation.

Karen Peck shared, “We are looking forward to returning to Roatan, Honduras. We had the honor and privilege of being there last November and instantly felt a connection with the wonderful people of Roatan. We have been praying for the Lord to make a way for us to go back to this beautiful place. We are beyond excited to perform our new album title song “HOPE FOR ALL NATIONS” with a choir comprised of the island churches. We are asking everyone to pray for a special anointing as we video the song and present the Gospel to the people of Roatan.”

The group will be performing a special concert this coming Saturday night. Several local churches are assembling a choir to accompany New River on the title song, “Hope For All Nations”, from their new project. Daywind Records staff is accompanying the award-winning Gospel group to video the song being performed live.

Hope For All Nations will release nationwide on June 23, 2017 to retailers and digital distributors. The current single, “Hope For All Nations” is impacting radio now and already seeing a strong surge to start. The group will also be performing the song at its annual Christian Music Nights on Father’s Day Weekend with the Wilmington Church Celebration Choir.

