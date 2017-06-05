Wilburn & Wilburn Honored With 2017 Telly Award

GADSDEN, Alab. – (June 5, 2017) – Multi-award winning Southern Gospel duo Wilburn & Wilburn were honored with a 2017 Telly Award. As a part of the Jacksonville State University Television services, the father/son Gospel group were awarded for the “Gospel Music Southern Style” 2016 Christmas show. The duo was the featured artist on the programming which was recorded at the First Baptist Church in Jacksonville, Alabama last year.

Jonathan Wilburn said, “God always knows exactly the right time to send us a special blessing and this is one of those times. I want to thank Him first and foremost for the opportunity to do what I do and also for the acknowledgement of the fans and my peers for their encouragement along the journey.”

The Telly Awards honor the best in TV, cable, digital and streaming with more than 13,000 entries each year from all 50 states and five continents. The Telly Awards were founded in 1979 and is sought after by large international firms to local production companies and ad agencies. This award was the third Telly for “Gospel Music Southern Style” and the ninth overall Telly Award for JSU TV Services.

“Gospel Music Southern Style” is an hour long television program featured on many cable and satellite programming schedules. The program is hosted and produced by Mike Hathcock through the Jacksonville State University Television services.

Wilburn & Wilburn is currently enjoying a successful 2016 and 2017 which included a Gospel Music Hall of Fame induction for group member Jonathan Wilburn, two #1 hit songs, and a 2016 Absolutely Gospel Music Award. The group’s current single, “Living Proof,” has been storming the Southern Gospel charts recently as well.

