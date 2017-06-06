Walkers Busy On The Road

Hello Absolutely Gospel,

I hope that you all are doing well. It has been a busy time in Perry, FL for The Walkers. We have been getting things ready and prepared for the summer leg of our 2017 Legacy Tour. I believe it is going to be a great tour.

May was a busy month. It’s a busy time for me because May holds 3 great events. One is my wife Angela’s birthday, May 2nd, then Mother’s Day follows that closely and May 19th Angela and I celebrated our 14th anniversary. I have deemed the month of May as Broke Month. It’s all for a great cause though and I would prefer to have it no other way.

The month started with a great weekend in South Florida. May 6 and 7 we were in Ft. Pierce and then Deerfield Beach. On the way to our Sunday night concert in Fellsmere something happened that has only happened once before in our 25 years of being on the road. We were held up in traffic on I-95 from 2:30 until around 6pm and missed our service. We were able to reschedule to August 13 but I hope it’s a long time before that happens again.

We took Mother’s Day weekend off before going to Sylvester, GA for a church homecoming on May 21. Memorial Day weekend we were scheduled for South Florida but the church had to cancel. I rescheduled to West Florida and they canceled so I took it as a sign that we should take the weekend off. I was right.

We picked up a new 6×10 tandem axle trailer on Tuesday the 30th. On Wednesday I had a wall built inside and on Thursday and Friday I built, yes I built closets in the front half. Our gear goes in the back half. I did have my wife take pic’s for proof that I did build that. Of course, I scratched my face with my drill, I didn’t say I was a carpenter.

Finally, we packed the van and trailer for a 2 and a half month trek across North America. We started in Liberty, TX June 3 and 4 and we’re headed to Liberty, MS for June 7-9. For all tour info check out our page on gospelgigs.com/walkersmusic. Our website is being revamped but all tour info is current there. As always, keep up with us on Facebook.com/walkerministries and follow us on twitter.com/walkersmusic. If you’d like to schedule us email me at walker4christ@gmail.com or call 850.672.9155. Until July, we pray God’s blessings on you.

Billy

www.thewalkersonline.com

www.facebook.com/walkerministries

www.twitter.com/walkersmusic