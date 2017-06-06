Monday – June 5, 2017

The Bowling Family spends their second week at #1 with “Praise God He’s Alive” this week. Fan favorite this week also belonged to The Bowling Family‘s “Praise God He’s Alive”. Other favorites among the fans included the latest singles from Collingsworth Family, Misty Freeman, Karen Peck & New River, and The Freemans!
Top 40 Weekly Chart
|
TW
|
LW
|
#WK
|
TITLE
|
ARTIST
|
PEAK
|
1
|
1
|
12
|Praise God He’s Alive
|Bowling Family
|
1(2)
|
2
|
2
|
13
|He Will Carry You
|Brian Free & Assurance
|
2
|
3
|
9
|
9
|Here He Comes
|Joseph Habedank
|
3
|
4
|
4
|
12
|They Don’t Know (What My Lord Can Do)
|Kingsmen
|
4
|
5
|
6
|
17
|Cry No More
|Perrys
|
2
|
6
|
7
|
13
|Let the Hallelujahs Ring
|Hyssongs
|
6
|
7
|
12
|
12
|Joy In the House
|Whisnants
|
7
|
8
|
5
|
17
|Gotta Get to Jesus
|Collingsworth Family
|
1(2)
|
9
|
11
|
11
|I Hear a Song
|Lauren Talley (with Gordon Mote)
|
9
|
10
|
15
|
11
|Never Made a Promise
|Kingdom Heirs
|
10
|
11
|
10
|
7
|Jesus Built This Church On Love
|Pruitt Family
|
10
|
12
|
8
|
13
|When Grandpa Sang Amazing Grace
|Nelons
|
7
|
13
|
18
|
10
|Ain’t No Bones
|11th Hour
|
13
|
14
|
14
|
3
|Chain Breaker
|Triumphant
|
14
|
15
|
17
|
10
|It Was Jesus
|Wisecarvers
|
15
|
16
|
26
|
2
|God Is With Me
|Jim Brady Trio
|
16
|
17
|
13
|
5
|In the Hands of a Carpenter
|Legacy Five
|
13
|
18
|
3
|
10
|God of the Storms
|Tribute
|
3
|
19
|
16
|
7
|Little White Church House
|Doug Anderson
|
16
|
20
|
19
|
12
|Put It Into God’s Hands
|Browders
|
19
|
21
|
28
|
3
|It Still Takes the Blood
|Freemans
|
21
|
22
|
22
|
10
|It’s Not a Problem For the Answer
|Mylon Hayes Family
|
12
|
23
|
25
|
9
|Give It to Jesus
|Amber Nelon Thompson
|
23
|
24
|
20
|
5
|Life Is Good
|Hoppers
|
20
|
25
|
29
|
20
|Rocks
|Isaacs
|
1(2)
|
26
|
23
|
13
|It Was Finished On the Cross
|Sisters
|
9
|
27
|
27
|
4
|All Things Are Possible God
|Steve Ladd
|
27
|
28
|
34
|
3
|Packin’ Up
|Guardians
|
28
|
29
|
*
|
1
|I’d Rather Have Jesus
|Blackwood Brothers
|
29
|
30
|
30
|
13
|I’ve Seen What He Can Do
|Aaron & Amanda Crabb
|
30
|
31
|
36
|
5
|Go Down to the River
|Diplomats
|
31
|
32
|31
|
2
|Walk My Way
|Ivan Parker
|
31
|
33
|35
|
18
|Because of Calvary
|Lore Family
|
5
|
34
|
32
|
4
|Wavin’ This World Goodbye
|Old Time Preachers Quartet
|
32
|
35
|
24
|
21
|I Choose Christ
|Karen Peck & New River
|
1(7)
|
36
|
40
|
19
|Living Proof
|Wilburn & Wilburn
|
5
|
37
|
*
|
1
|More Than Enough
|Jeff & Sheri Easter
|
37
|
38
|
38
|
16
|We Are Broken
|HIGHROAD
|
20
|
39
|
39
|
6
|Mercy Tree
|Ball Brothers
|
32
|
40
|
*
|
1
|Somebody Left the Door Wide Open
|Down East Boys
|
40
|
TW – This
week on the chart
|
LW – Last
week on the chart
|
#WK – Number
of weeks
on the chart
|
#1 For
the Week
|
Indicates 1st Week on chart
|
Greatest Gain on Chart
|
On
chart the longest
|
Highest on chart after dropping off
