Monday – June 5, 2017

June 6, 2017 Absolutely Gospel Music Weekly Chart

The Bowling Family spends their second week at #1 with “Praise God He’s Alive” this week. Fan favorite this week also belonged to The Bowling Family‘s “Praise God He’s Alive”. Other favorites among the fans included the latest singles from Collingsworth FamilyMisty FreemanKaren Peck & New River, and The Freemans!

TW
LW
#WK
TITLE
ARTIST
PEAK
1
1
12
 Praise God He’s Alive Bowling Family
1(2)
2
2
13
 He Will Carry You Brian Free & Assurance
2
3
9
9
 Here He Comes Joseph Habedank
3
4
4
12
 They Don’t Know (What My Lord Can Do) Kingsmen
4
5
6
17
 Cry No More Perrys
2
6
7
13
 Let the Hallelujahs Ring Hyssongs
6
7
12
12
 Joy In the House Whisnants
7
8
5
17
 Gotta Get to Jesus Collingsworth Family
1(2)
9
11
11
 I Hear a Song Lauren Talley (with Gordon Mote)
9
10
15
11
 Never Made a Promise Kingdom Heirs
10
11
10
7
 Jesus Built This Church On Love Pruitt Family
10
12
8
13
 When Grandpa Sang Amazing Grace Nelons
7
13
18
10
 Ain’t No Bones 11th Hour
13
14
14
3
 Chain Breaker Triumphant
14
15
17
10
 It Was Jesus Wisecarvers
15
16
26
2
 God Is With Me Jim Brady Trio
16
17
13
5
 In the Hands of a Carpenter Legacy Five
13
18
3
10
 God of the Storms Tribute
3
19
16
7
 Little White Church House Doug Anderson
16
20
19
12
 Put It Into God’s Hands Browders
19
21
28
3
 It Still Takes the Blood Freemans
21
22
22
10
 It’s Not a Problem For the Answer Mylon Hayes Family
12
23
25
9
 Give It to Jesus Amber Nelon Thompson
23
24
20
5
 Life Is Good Hoppers
20
25
29
20
 Rocks Isaacs
1(2)
26
23
13
 It Was Finished On the Cross Sisters
9
27
27
4
 All Things Are Possible God Steve Ladd
27
28
34
3
 Packin’ Up Guardians
28
29
*
1
 I’d Rather Have Jesus Blackwood Brothers
29
30
30
13
 I’ve Seen What He Can Do Aaron & Amanda Crabb
30
31
36
5
 Go Down to the River Diplomats
31
32
 31
2
 Walk My Way Ivan Parker
31
33
 35
18
 Because of Calvary Lore Family
5
34
32
4
 Wavin’ This World Goodbye Old Time Preachers Quartet
32
35
24
21
 I Choose Christ Karen Peck & New River
1(7)
36
40
19
 Living Proof Wilburn & Wilburn
5
37
*
1
 More Than Enough Jeff & Sheri Easter
37
38
38
16
 We Are Broken HIGHROAD
20
39
39
6
 Mercy Tree Ball Brothers
32
40
*
1
 Somebody Left the Door Wide Open Down East Boys
40
TW – This
week on the chart
LW – Last
week on the chart
#WK – Number
of weeks
on the chart
#1 For
the Week
Indicates 1st Week on chart
Greatest Gain on Chart
On
chart the longest
Highest on chart after dropping off
Absolutely Gospel Music
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

