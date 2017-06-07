Michael Combs Kicks Off New Day Records

Hendersonville, TN (June 7th, 2017) – With more than 25 years of touring and 20 recorded projects to his name, distinguished singer/songwriter Michael Combs has partnered with New Day Records to further expand his ministry. This new relationship comes on the heels of the recent announcement of Michael Combs’ return to full-time ministry, following a lengthy illness and subsequent kidney transplant.

Michael’s newest CD, entitled I Can Trust Him, was recorded at the Daywind studios and features the song, ‘Good vs. Evil.’ Glen Bates wrote the song and a concept video is currently in the works, which will be Michael’s first music video.

“After being successful as an independent artist for 27 years, I was honored the day I got the call to see if I would be interested in kicking off the new New Day Records label” shares Michael Combs. “I believe together we can reach more people for the Kingdom.”

“Michael Combs defines artistry,” added Dottie Leonard Miller, New Day president. “His unique approach to writing and performance brings the Gospel to people right where they are. It is exciting to have him back on the road and the radio. We look forward to supporting Michael and other artists on this specialized label with the marketing and promotion support they need to break through in today’s market.”

Michael Combs’ new single, ‘Carry Me Jesus,’ is currently at Southern Gospel radio.

New Day Records is a new label established by Dottie Leonard Miller under the Daywind Music Group umbrella to provide distribution, marketing and promotion services to established independent artists. New Day Records will be diverse in its roster of artists; as to not be branded as one specific genre of Christian music.