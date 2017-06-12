Ad
News Ticker

Monday – July 12, 2017

June 12, 2017 Absolutely Gospel Music Weekly Chart 0

Brian Free & Assurance  claims the #1 spot this week with the hit ballad “He Will Carry You”. Fan favorite this week also belonged to Collingsworth Family‘s “Gotta Get to Jesus”. Other favorites among the fans included the latest singles from The WisecarversSteve LaddBrian Free & Assurance, and Karen Peck & New River!

Vote on the Chart Here

Top 40 Weekly Chart

TW
LW
#WK
TITLE
ARTIST
PEAK
1
2
14
 He Will Carry You Brian Free & Assurance
1
2
3
10
 Here He Comes Joseph Habedank
2
3
1
13
 Praise God He’s Alive Bowling Family
1(2)
4
18
11
 God of the Storms Tribute
3
5
6
14
 Let the Hallelujahs Ring Hyssongs
5
6
15
11
 It Was Jesus Wisecarvers
6
7
14
4
 Chain Breaker Triumphant
7
8
10
12
 Never Made a Promise Kingdom Heirs
8
9
4
13
 They Don’t Know (What the Lord Can Do) Kingsmen
4
10
13
11
 Ain’t No Bones 11th Hour
10
11
9
12
 I Hear a Song Lauren Talley (with Gordon Mote)
8
12
11
8
 Jesus Built This Church On Love Pruitt Family
10
13
7
13
 Joy In the House Whisnants
7
14
16
3
 God Is With Me Jim Brady Trio
14
15
23
10
 Give It to Jesus Amber Nelon Thompson
15
16
8
18
 Gotta Get to Jesus Collingsworth Family
1(2)
17
17
6
 In the Hands of a Carpenter Legacy Five
13
18
20
13
 Put It In God’s Hands Browders
18
19
12
14
 When Grandpa Sang Amazing Grace Nelons
7
20
26
14
 It Was Finished On the Cross Sisters
9
21
37
2
 More Than Enough Jeff & Sheri Easter
21
22
24
6
 Life Is Good Hoppers
20
23
*
1
 Still Greater Vision
23
24
21
4
 It Still Takes the Blood Freemans
21
25
29
2
 I’d Rather Have Jesus Blackwood Brothers
25
26
27
5
 All Things Are Possible God Steve Ladd
26
27
32
3
 Walk My Way Ivan Parker
27
28
22
11
 It’s Not a Problem For the Answer Mylon Hayes Family
12
29
19
8
 Little White Church House Doug Anderson
16
30
*
1
 He’s Still Alive Erwins
30
31
28
4
 Packin’ Up Guardians
28
32
 30
14
 I’ve Seen What He Can Do Aaron & Amanda Crabb
30
33
 31
6
 Go Down to the River Diplomats
31
34
38
17
 We Are Broken HIGHROAD
20
35
*
1
 Hope For All Nations Karen Peck & New River
35
36
*
1
 Holy Spirit Come Soul’d Out
36
37
40
2
 Somebody Left the Door Wide Open Down East Boys
37
38
39
7
 Mercy Tree Ball Brothers
32
39
*
1
 Power In the Blood Gordon Mote
39
40
*
1
 My Faith Still Holds Mark Trammell Quartet
40
TW – This
week on the chart
LW – Last
week on the chart
#WK – Number
of weeks
on the chart
#1 For
the Week
Indicates 1st Week on chart
Greatest Gain on Chart
On
chart the longest
Highest on chart after dropping off
Absolutely Gospel Music on FacebookAbsolutely Gospel Music on TwitterAbsolutely Gospel Music on VimeoAbsolutely Gospel Music on Youtube
Absolutely Gospel Music
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2017 | MH Magazine WordPress Theme by MH Themes