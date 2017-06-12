Monday – July 12, 2017

Brian Free & Assurance claims the #1 spot this week with the hit ballad “He Will Carry You”. Fan favorite this week also belonged to Collingsworth Family‘s “Gotta Get to Jesus”. Other favorites among the fans included the latest singles from The Wisecarvers, Steve Ladd, Brian Free & Assurance, and Karen Peck & New River!
Top 40 Weekly Chart
|
TW
|
LW
|
#WK
|
TITLE
|
ARTIST
|
PEAK
|
1
|
2
|
14
|He Will Carry You
|Brian Free & Assurance
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
10
|Here He Comes
|Joseph Habedank
|
2
|
3
|
1
|
13
|Praise God He’s Alive
|Bowling Family
|
1(2)
|
4
|
18
|
11
|God of the Storms
|Tribute
|
3
|
5
|
6
|
14
|Let the Hallelujahs Ring
|Hyssongs
|
5
|
6
|
15
|
11
|It Was Jesus
|Wisecarvers
|
6
|
7
|
14
|
4
|Chain Breaker
|Triumphant
|
7
|
8
|
10
|
12
|Never Made a Promise
|Kingdom Heirs
|
8
|
9
|
4
|
13
|They Don’t Know (What the Lord Can Do)
|Kingsmen
|
4
|
10
|
13
|
11
|Ain’t No Bones
|11th Hour
|
10
|
11
|
9
|
12
|I Hear a Song
|Lauren Talley (with Gordon Mote)
|
8
|
12
|
11
|
8
|Jesus Built This Church On Love
|Pruitt Family
|
10
|
13
|
7
|
13
|Joy In the House
|Whisnants
|
7
|
14
|
16
|
3
|God Is With Me
|Jim Brady Trio
|
14
|
15
|
23
|
10
|Give It to Jesus
|Amber Nelon Thompson
|
15
|
16
|
8
|
18
|Gotta Get to Jesus
|Collingsworth Family
|
1(2)
|
17
|
17
|
6
|In the Hands of a Carpenter
|Legacy Five
|
13
|
18
|
20
|
13
|Put It In God’s Hands
|Browders
|
18
|
19
|
12
|
14
|When Grandpa Sang Amazing Grace
|Nelons
|
7
|
20
|
26
|
14
|It Was Finished On the Cross
|Sisters
|
9
|
21
|
37
|
2
|More Than Enough
|Jeff & Sheri Easter
|
21
|
22
|
24
|
6
|Life Is Good
|Hoppers
|
20
|
23
|
*
|
1
|Still
|Greater Vision
|
23
|
24
|
21
|
4
|It Still Takes the Blood
|Freemans
|
21
|
25
|
29
|
2
|I’d Rather Have Jesus
|Blackwood Brothers
|
25
|
26
|
27
|
5
|All Things Are Possible God
|Steve Ladd
|
26
|
27
|
32
|
3
|Walk My Way
|Ivan Parker
|
27
|
28
|
22
|
11
|It’s Not a Problem For the Answer
|Mylon Hayes Family
|
12
|
29
|
19
|
8
|Little White Church House
|Doug Anderson
|
16
|
30
|
*
|
1
|He’s Still Alive
|Erwins
|
30
|
31
|
28
|
4
|Packin’ Up
|Guardians
|
28
|
32
|30
|
14
|I’ve Seen What He Can Do
|Aaron & Amanda Crabb
|
30
|
33
|31
|
6
|Go Down to the River
|Diplomats
|
31
|
34
|
38
|
17
|We Are Broken
|HIGHROAD
|
20
|
35
|
*
|
1
|Hope For All Nations
|Karen Peck & New River
|
35
|
36
|
*
|
1
|Holy Spirit Come
|Soul’d Out
|
36
|
37
|
40
|
2
|Somebody Left the Door Wide Open
|Down East Boys
|
37
|
38
|
39
|
7
|Mercy Tree
|Ball Brothers
|
32
|
39
|
*
|
1
|Power In the Blood
|Gordon Mote
|
39
|
40
|
*
|
1
|My Faith Still Holds
|Mark Trammell Quartet
|
40
|
TW – This
week on the chart
|
LW – Last
week on the chart
|
#WK – Number
of weeks
on the chart
|
#1 For
the Week
|
Indicates 1st Week on chart
|
Greatest Gain on Chart
|
On
chart the longest
|
Highest on chart after dropping off
