Getting to Know Autumn Nelon Clark

This week, staff writer Victoria Bowlen interviewed Autumn Nelon Clark from The Nelons. Take a look!

Victoria Bowlen: Autumn, you have such a rich heritage in Gospel music. Who is your biggest influence?

Autumn Nelon Clark: I have a lot of musical influences. It’d be really hard to pick just one. Allison Krass, my mom, my sister, and Sonya Isaacs Yeary. They all play a huge part.

VB: Who is your favorite Southern Gospel artist?

ANC: Yikes, another hard question to narrow down an answer to. I listen to a huge variety of artists, including the Gaither Vocal Band, Michael English, the Martins, and the Isaacs.

VB: What do you feel like your true calling is?

ANC: My calling is to just glorify my Savior. If I happen to be on a stage singing, I want Him to have glory. If I am in line at the grocery store, I still want Him to have glory. My dad really tries to teach us not to compartmentalize our lives into a performance on stage but rather look for Jesus, even in the everyday routine.

VB: What’s it like traveling with your family full time?

ANC: I think a lot people look at us and think, “How do they do that? Traveling with your family must get annoying sometimes.” Well, yes we do want our own space at times, and we all have our days, but in all honesty, it’s pretty great. I’m blessed.

VB: Where’s your favorite place to sing?

ANC: My most favorite place to sing is Lake Havasu, Arizona. It’s seriously so beautiful.

VB: What’s been your most rewarding moment while traveling?

ANC: There is nothing like seeing little girls coming to up to you saying, “I wanna sing just like you when I get older”, or a sweet elderly man saying, “You really blessed my heart tonight”. Those are the moments that I always cherish.

VB: Who taught you how to play the mandolin? Do you play anymore instruments?

ANC: I mostly taught myself, but I took some lessons. I’m still learning! I can maybe strum a few chords on a guitar.

VB: What’s your favorite food stop on the road?

ANC: I have recently come down with a new found love for Sonic. Their grilled cheese sandwiches are the bomb.

VB: What’s a normal day with the Nelons like?

A: A normal day starts with getting up, grabbing lunch and soundcheck, then getting ready for the concert that night. If we are at home, everyone has their own things we like to do. I, personally, nanny three sweet little girls when I’m at home, and I love every minute of it.

VB: How can people get in touch with the Nelons to see when you’re close by?

A: You can go to our website www.thenelons.com. My mom just came out with a brand new book, so be sure to grab it while you are there.

VB: If you’ve never heard the Nelons, I encourage you to look at their schedule and go see them when they’re close by. They’re a very talented bunch.