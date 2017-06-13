Knoxville, TN — The father of Doug Johnson, Sunday Drive’s steel guitar player, passed away at the age of 87. Bob Johnson was a big supporter and fan of Southern Gospel music. He also helped establish the Fellowship of Christian Athletes in Knoxville during the 1960’s. Bob received his heavenly reward on Friday, June 9, 2017.

The family will Receive Friends at Wallace Memorial Baptist Church on Tuesday, June 13th from 2-3:45pm. The Funeral Service will begin at 4 pm, with Rev. Roland Smith and Rev. Bud Fray officiating. An Interment with Military Honors at the East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery will be on Wednesday, June 14th at 11:30am. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Gideon’s International, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, or Child Evangelism Fellowship in his memory. . Gentry Griffey Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Johnson family and invites you to view and share a special memory of Bob in their online guestbook at gentrygriffey.com

The family would like to thank everyone for their prayers during this difficult time.