Knoxville, TN — The father of Doug Johnson, Sunday Drive’s steel guitar player, passed away at the age of 87. Bob Johnson was a big supporter and fan of Southern Gospel music. He also helped establish the Fellowship of Christian Athletes in Knoxville during the 1960’s. Bob received his heavenly reward on Friday, June 9, 2017.
The family will Receive Friends at Wallace Memorial Baptist Church on Tuesday, June 13th from 2-3:45pm. The Funeral Service will begin at 4 pm, with Rev. Roland Smith and Rev. Bud Fray officiating. An Interment with Military Honors at the East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery will be on Wednesday, June 14th at 11:30am. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Gideon’s International, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, or Child Evangelism Fellowship in his memory. . Gentry Griffey Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Johnson family and invites you to view and share a special memory of Bob in their online guestbook at gentrygriffey.com
The family would like to thank everyone for their prayers during this difficult time.
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.
The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.
On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.