REVIEW: Victoria Bowlin – You See Beauty

Producer: Shane Roark

Record Label: Chapel Valley

Website: www.bowlinministries.com

Victoria Bowlin embarked on a solo career after spending her life on the road with her family The Shireys. Getting married and partnering in ministry with her husband Aaron has taken Victoria to new places in her career which has included mainstage appearances at the National Quartet Convention and Gatlinburg Gathering and signing with Chapel Valley.

Her debut solo outing with Chapel Valley, You See Beauty, is a fine release sure to take Bowlin to even greater heights in her career. Bowlin has a strong voice full of rich tones and strikingly powerful. This is most notable on her cover of the Crabb Family hit “Something Going On the Graveyard.” The powerful and driving title cut “You See Beauty” is a barn burner that should do well if it was released to radio.

Victoria really shines on the upbeat songs. “Long Gone” sounds not unlike something you’d hear from country acts like Little Big Town or Trisha Yearwood. Her country vocals with hints of traditional Southern Gospel leave the listener engaged. She’s part Martina, part Kim Hopper, and shades Kim Ruppe Sheffield. “Little Things” is a nice mid-tempo number that opens the recording nicely. Her cover of The Greenes/Brooklyn Tabernacle Choir song “Oh the Cross” adds a nice progressive change to the recording as well.

Some of the ballads can feel a bit sluggish at times which affects the pacing, particularly the two middle songs “Everlasting Water” and “Healing For Your Pain.” They do good to close the recording with first single and album highlight “Lead Me to the Cross.”

With eight original songs from the pen of Bowlin and two strong covers, You See Beauty should find a home among many fans of Southern Gospel. Victoria is definitely a name to watch.

Track Listing:

1. Little Things

2. You See Beauty

3. Something Going On In The Graveyard

4. Everlasting Water

5. Healing For Your Pain

6. Long Gone

7. Oh The Cross

8. A Greater Healing

9. You Have Overcome

10. Lead Me To The Cross

[Total: 1 Average: 4/5]