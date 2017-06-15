Ad
Victoria Bowlin Releases First Project With Chapel Valley

Debut Single "Lead Me to the Cross,” Releases To Radio

June 15, 2017

 MILLERS CREEK, N.C. – (June 15, 2017) – Award-winning and celebrated singer/songwriter Victoria Bowlin recently signed an exclusive recording contract with one of Gospel music’s premier labels – Chapel Valley.

Victoria’s debut for the label, You See Beauty, is now available.You See Beauty was produced by industry veteran Travis Roark (The Roarks, The Hyssongs) and features a bevy of original music from the pen of Bowlin. Eight of the 10 songs were written by Bowlin including the lead single “Lead Me to the Cross” and roarous title cut “You See Beauty.”

Victoria Bowlin said, “I am so excited about working with Chapel Valley. Shane Roark is incredible in the studio. The whole team is phenomenal to work with. From producers to musicians, this company is top notch. I look forward to a long relationship with Chapel Valley.”

 “It has truly been a privilege to work with Victoria,” mentioned Shane Roark of Chapel Valley. “Creating a project with such a gifted and talented singer and songwriter is a blessing to myself and to Chapel Valley, as a company. She is indeed a wonderful addition to our roster of clients and to our family. From studio to stage, she has truly become a polished professional with an attitude of excellence and a pursuit of perfection to the glory of God. I look forward to many years of creativity between Victoria and Chapel Valley.”  

The debut single from You See Beauty, “Lead Me to the Cross”, released to radio this month. The song released onChapel Valley’s Compilation #47 and is also being promoted by Heritage Communications. You See Beauty Track Listing:

1. Little Things

2. You See Beauty

3. Something Going On In The Graveyard

4. Everlasting Water

5. Healing For Your Pain

6. Long Gone

7. Oh The Cross

8. A Greater Healing

9. You Have Overcome

10. Lead Me To The Cross

To interview Victoria contact AG Publicity at info@agpublicity.com.

To learn more about Victoria Bowlin go to http://www.bowlinministries.com.

Follow Victoria on FaceBook at www.facebook.com/bowlinministries and on Twitter at https://twitter.com/bowlinministry.

Absolutely Gospel Music
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

