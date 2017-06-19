MARK209 Announces Release Of GRASSROOTS III

Nashville, TN – Nashville based music artist MARK209 announces the release of their latest album entitled Grassroots III. Grassroots III is the third in an anthology of four albums featuring the quartet’s signature take on well known hymns and classic gospel songs and has a street date of today.

“We always enjoy singing the classics and seeing the excitement it brings at a concert. It’s one of the most popular sections of our program,” says Lead Singer Jym Howe. “It’s inevitable that music is going to progress, but there’s just something special about the great hymns.”

The tracklist for Grassroots III will include the classics “Just A Little Talk With Jesus,” “I Can Call Jesus Anytime,” “What A Friend We Have In Jesus,” and “I’ll Fly Away,” along with 8 other favorites.

The four disc anthology is a special release in addition to the regular albums MARK209 releases which contain their original music.

“For us,” says Howe, “the Grassroots project is MARK209 holding on to the roots of Southern Gospel.”