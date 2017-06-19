MARK209 Announces Release Of GRASSROOTS III

Nashville, TN – Nashville based music artist MARK209 announces the release of their latest album entitled Grassroots III. Grassroots III is the third in an anthology of four albums featuring the quartet’s signature take on well known hymns and classic gospel songs and has a street date of today.
“We always enjoy singing the classics and seeing the excitement it brings at a concert. It’s one of the most popular sections of our program,” says Lead Singer Jym Howe. “It’s inevitable that music is going to progress, but there’s just something special about the great hymns.”
The tracklist for Grassroots III will include the classics “Just A Little Talk With Jesus,” “I Can Call Jesus Anytime,” “What A Friend We Have In Jesus,” and “I’ll Fly Away,” along with 8 other favorites.
The four disc anthology is a special release in addition to the regular albums MARK209 releases which contain their original music.
“For us,” says Howe, “the Grassroots project is MARK209 holding on to the roots of Southern Gospel.”
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.
The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.
On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.
