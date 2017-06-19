Ad
Monday – June 19, 2016

June 19, 2017 Absolutely Gospel Music Weekly Chart 0

Bowling Family re-claims the #1 spot this week with the hit song “Praise God He’s Alive”. Fan favorite this week also belonged to Collingsworth Family‘s “Gotta Get to Jesus”. Other favorites among the fans included the latest singles from Joseph HabedankBowling FamilyThe Wisecarvers, and Misty Freeman!

Top 40 Weekly Chart

TW
LW
#WK
TITLE
ARTIST
PEAK
1
3
14
 Praise God He’s Alive Bowling Family
1(3)
2
2
11
 Here He Comes Joseph Habedank
2
3
4
12
 God of the Storms Tribute
3
4
7
5
 Chain Breaker Triumphant
4
5
6
12
 It Was Jesus Wisecarvers
5
6
10
12
 Ain’t No Bones 11th Hour
6
7
1
15
 He Will Carry You Brian Free & Assurance
1
8
9
14
 They Don’t Know (What the Lord Can Do) Kingsmen
4
9
5
15
 Let the Hallelujahs Ring Hyssongs
5
10
17
7
 In the Hands of a Carpenter Legacy Five
10
11
13
14
 Joy In the House Whisnants
7
12
11
13
 I Hear a Song Lauren Talley (with Gordon Mote)
8
13
8
13
 Never Made a Promise Kingdom Heirs
8
14
15
11
 Give It to Jesus Amber Nelon Thompson
14
15
12
9
 Jesus Built This Church On Love Pruitt Family
10
16
14
4
 God Is With Me Jim Brady Trio
14
17
18
14
 Put It Into God’s Hands Browders
17
18
23
2
 Still Greater Vision
18
19
16
19
 Gotta Get to Jesus Collingsworth Family
1(2)
20
24
5
 It Still Takes the Blood Freemans
20
21
35
2
 Hope For All Nations Karen Peck & New River
21
22
31
5
 Packin’ Up Guardians
22
23
22
7
 Life Is Good Hoppers
20
24
30
2
 He’s Still Alive Erwins
24
25
21
3
 More Than Enough Jeff & Sheri Easter
21
26
20
15
 It Was Finished on the Cross Sisters
9
27
19
15
 When Grandpa Sang Amazing Grace Nelons
7
28
25
3
 I’d Rather Have Jesus Blackwood Brothers
25
29
26
6
 All Things Are Possible God Steve Ladd
26
30
*
1
 Beautiful Ever After Zane & Donna King
30
31
33
7
 God Down to the River Diplomats
31
32
 34
18
 We Are Broken HIGHROAD
20
33
 40
2
 My Faith Still Holds Mark Trammell Quartet
33
34
28
12
 It’s Not a Problem For the Answer Mylon Hayes Family
12
35
32
15
 I’ve Seen What He Can Do Aaron & Amanda Crabb
30
36
27
4
 Walk My Way Ivan Parker
27
37
29
9
 Little White Church House Doug Anderson
16
38
38
8
 Mercy Tree Ball Brothers
32
39
*
1
 The One In the Water Inspirations
39
40
**
4
 Carry Me Jesus Michael Combs
31
TW – This
week on the chart
LW – Last
week on the chart
#WK – Number
of weeks
on the chart
#1 For
the Week
Indicates 1st Week on chart
Greatest Gain on Chart
On
chart the longest
Highest on chart after dropping off
Absolutely Gospel Music
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

