Monday – June 19, 2016

Bowling Family re-claims the #1 spot this week with the hit song “Praise God He’s Alive”. Fan favorite this week also belonged to Collingsworth Family‘s “Gotta Get to Jesus”. Other favorites among the fans included the latest singles from Joseph Habedank, Bowling Family, The Wisecarvers, and Misty Freeman!
Top 40 Weekly Chart
|
TW
|
LW
|
#WK
|
TITLE
|
ARTIST
|
PEAK
|
1
|
3
|
14
|Praise God He’s Alive
|Bowling Family
|
1(3)
|
2
|
2
|
11
|Here He Comes
|Joseph Habedank
|
2
|
3
|
4
|
12
|God of the Storms
|Tribute
|
3
|
4
|
7
|
5
|Chain Breaker
|Triumphant
|
4
|
5
|
6
|
12
|It Was Jesus
|Wisecarvers
|
5
|
6
|
10
|
12
|Ain’t No Bones
|11th Hour
|
6
|
7
|
1
|
15
|He Will Carry You
|Brian Free & Assurance
|
1
|
8
|
9
|
14
|They Don’t Know (What the Lord Can Do)
|Kingsmen
|
4
|
9
|
5
|
15
|Let the Hallelujahs Ring
|Hyssongs
|
5
|
10
|
17
|
7
|In the Hands of a Carpenter
|Legacy Five
|
10
|
11
|
13
|
14
|Joy In the House
|Whisnants
|
7
|
12
|
11
|
13
|I Hear a Song
|Lauren Talley (with Gordon Mote)
|
8
|
13
|
8
|
13
|Never Made a Promise
|Kingdom Heirs
|
8
|
14
|
15
|
11
|Give It to Jesus
|Amber Nelon Thompson
|
14
|
15
|
12
|
9
|Jesus Built This Church On Love
|Pruitt Family
|
10
|
16
|
14
|
4
|God Is With Me
|Jim Brady Trio
|
14
|
17
|
18
|
14
|Put It Into God’s Hands
|Browders
|
17
|
18
|
23
|
2
|Still
|Greater Vision
|
18
|
19
|
16
|
19
|Gotta Get to Jesus
|Collingsworth Family
|
1(2)
|
20
|
24
|
5
|It Still Takes the Blood
|Freemans
|
20
|
21
|
35
|
2
|Hope For All Nations
|Karen Peck & New River
|
21
|
22
|
31
|
5
|Packin’ Up
|Guardians
|
22
|
23
|
22
|
7
|Life Is Good
|Hoppers
|
20
|
24
|
30
|
2
|He’s Still Alive
|Erwins
|
24
|
25
|
21
|
3
|More Than Enough
|Jeff & Sheri Easter
|
21
|
26
|
20
|
15
|It Was Finished on the Cross
|Sisters
|
9
|
27
|
19
|
15
|When Grandpa Sang Amazing Grace
|Nelons
|
7
|
28
|
25
|
3
|I’d Rather Have Jesus
|Blackwood Brothers
|
25
|
29
|
26
|
6
|All Things Are Possible God
|Steve Ladd
|
26
|
30
|
*
|
1
|Beautiful Ever After
|Zane & Donna King
|
30
|
31
|
33
|
7
|God Down to the River
|Diplomats
|
31
|
32
|34
|
18
|We Are Broken
|HIGHROAD
|
20
|
33
|40
|
2
|My Faith Still Holds
|Mark Trammell Quartet
|
33
|
34
|
28
|
12
|It’s Not a Problem For the Answer
|Mylon Hayes Family
|
12
|
35
|
32
|
15
|I’ve Seen What He Can Do
|Aaron & Amanda Crabb
|
30
|
36
|
27
|
4
|Walk My Way
|Ivan Parker
|
27
|
37
|
29
|
9
|Little White Church House
|Doug Anderson
|
16
|
38
|
38
|
8
|Mercy Tree
|Ball Brothers
|
32
|
39
|
*
|
1
|The One In the Water
|Inspirations
|
39
|
40
|
**
|
4
|Carry Me Jesus
|Michael Combs
|
31
|
TW – This
week on the chart
|
LW – Last
week on the chart
|
#WK – Number
of weeks
on the chart
|
#1 For
the Week
|
Indicates 1st Week on chart
|
Greatest Gain on Chart
|
On
chart the longest
|
Highest on chart after dropping off
