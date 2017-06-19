Nashville, TN (June 15, 2017) — What do you get when you bring together two of Gospel music’s most exciting, beloved and young artists? You get The Resurrection of Faith Tour.
Joseph Habedank and The Erwins are uniting to present The Resurrection of Faith Tour,bringing together their music ministries for a special evening.
With both artists deep commitment to ministry and their musical excellence, this night is not to be missed! Kicking off Thursday, June 22, 2017 in Texas and hitting select tour markets throughout the end of 2017, the tour promises to be a delight to audiences of all ages.
The Erwins are a true gospel music success story. The family participated in the NQC Talent Shows in 2001, 2005, then sang in Regional Showcases in 2010 and won ‘Best of the Week’ in 2011. They’ve been awarded Favorite New Mixed Group at the Singing News Fan Awards and appeared on the GMA Dove Awards Telecast. They’ve been featured on Daystar TV’s Gospel Music Showcase, The Music City Show, and performed the National Anthem by request of the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. The family has been featured by People Magazine, Singing News, Simple Grace, and more. During their earlier years, the family would sing for anyone who would listen, quite literally anywhere. One evening at Freedom Hall, the young family found themselves in an elevator with Vestal Goodman. Of course, they sang for her. In typical Vestal fashion, after they sang she laid hands on them and prayed over them for God to bless and use them in a mighty way. It’s safe to say that God heard that prayer.
Joseph Habedank is a multi-award-winning and Dove Award nominated singer/songwriter. Joseph has a unique and powerful testimony that has been featured on Fox News, TBN’s Praise the Lord, and in such publications as Billboard Magazine, CCM Magazine, Christian Post, New Release Today, Christian Today, and Glenn Beck’s The Blaze. Joseph was awarded Singing News Magazine’s New Soloist of the Year in 2014. Additionally, he was awarded Young Artist of the Year in 2009 by the fans of Gospel Music and Songwriter of the Year at the Absolutely Gospel Music Awards in 2011. His songs have been recorded by Reba McEntire, Gold City, Brian Free & Assurance, Karen Peck & New River, Lauren Talley, The Hoppers, The Kingsmen, Ivan Parker, Jeff & Sheri Easter, and many more. He has helped write two nationally charted number one songs and in 2010, “If You Knew Him” (written with Rodney Griffin) was nominated for Southern Gospel Song of the Year at the GMA Dove Awards and won the Singing News Fan Award for Song of the Year. Joseph currently resides just outside Nashville, TN with his wife, Lindsay.
The Resurrection of Faith Tour is booked exclusively by The Caldwell agency. More information can be found at ErwinMinistries.com and JosephHabedank.com
TOUR DATES
Thursday, June 22, 2017
Gilmer Civic Center
1925 N Wood St
Gilmer TX 75644
For Information: 903-746-2353
Friday, June 23, 2017
Cultural Activities Center
3011 N 3rd St
Temple, TX, United States
For Information: 214-862-1069
www.crimsonriverministries.com
Friday, June 30, 2017
Liberty Civic Auditorium
314 W Main St
Liberty SC 29657
For Information: 864-918-5599
www.southerngospelconcert.com
Friday, October 6, 2017
First Baptist Church
38 Canal St
Port Crane, NY 13833
For Information: 607-648-8076
www.firstbaptist-portcrane.org
For booking information contact:
Scott Caldwell
The Caldwell Agency
