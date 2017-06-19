The Resurrection of Faith Tour. Nashville, TN (June 15, 2017) — What do you get when you bring together two of Gospel music’s most exciting, beloved and young artists? You get

Joseph Habedank and The Erwins are uniting to present The Resurrection of Faith Tour,bringing together their music ministries for a special evening.

With both artists deep commitment to ministry and their musical excellence, this night is not to be missed! Kicking off Thursday, June 22, 2017 in Texas and hitting select tour markets throughout the end of 2017, the tour promises to be a delight to audiences of all ages.

The Erwins are a true gospel music success story. The family participated in the NQC Talent Shows in 2001, 2005, then sang in Regional Showcases in 2010 and won ‘Best of the Week’ in 2011. They’ve been awarded Favorite New Mixed Group at the Singing News Fan Awards and appeared on the GMA Dove Awards Telecast. They’ve been featured on Daystar TV’s Gospel Music Showcase, The Music City Show, and performed the National Anthem by request of the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. The family has been featured by People Magazine, Singing News, Simple Grace, and more. During their earlier years, the family would sing for anyone who would listen, quite literally anywhere. One evening at Freedom Hall, the young family found themselves in an elevator with Vestal Goodman. Of course, they sang for her. In typical Vestal fashion, after they sang she laid hands on them and prayed over them for God to bless and use them in a mighty way. It’s safe to say that God heard that prayer.

Joseph Habedank is a multi-award-winning and Dove Award nominated singer/songwriter. Joseph has a unique and powerful testimony that has been featured on Fox News, TBN’s Praise the Lord, and in such publications as Billboard Magazine, CCM Magazine, Christian Post, New Release Today, Christian Today, and Glenn Beck’s The Blaze. Joseph was awarded Singing News Magazine’s New Soloist of the Year in 2014. Additionally, he was awarded Young Artist of the Year in 2009 by the fans of Gospel Music and Songwriter of the Year at the Absolutely Gospel Music Awards in 2011. His songs have been recorded by Reba McEntire, Gold City, Brian Free & Assurance, Karen Peck & New River, Lauren Talley, The Hoppers, The Kingsmen, Ivan Parker, Jeff & Sheri Easter, and many more. He has helped write two nationally charted number one songs and in 2010, “If You Knew Him” (written with Rodney Griffin) was nominated for Southern Gospel Song of the Year at the GMA Dove Awards and won the Singing News Fan Award for Song of the Year. Joseph currently resides just outside Nashville, TN with his wife, Lindsay.

The Resurrection of Faith Tour is booked exclusively by The Caldwell agency. More information can be found at ErwinMinistries.com and JosephHabedank.com

TOUR DATES Thursday, June 22, 2017 Gilmer Civic Center 1925 N Wood St Gilmer TX 75644 For Information: 903-746-2353 Friday, June 23, 2017 Cultural Activities Center 3011 N 3rd St Temple, TX, United States

www.crimsonriverministries.com For Information: 214-862-1069 Friday, June 30, 2017 Liberty Civic Auditorium 314 W Main St Liberty SC 29657

www.southerngospelconcert.com For Information: 864-918-5599 Friday, October 6, 2017 First Baptist Church 38 Canal St Port Crane, NY 13833

www.firstbaptist-portcrane.org /index.html For Information: 607-648-8076 For booking information contact: Scott Caldwell

The Caldwell Agency (615)436-0469