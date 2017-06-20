What Will They Say? – Bryan Hutson

On March 26, of this year, I lost someone very dear to me. My Grandmother; Audrey Woods.

She was known by many names throughout her life.

Daughter, sister, Mom, Mother, Aunt Audrey, Grandma, Granny and Great Granny.

She gave many members of the family, nick-names. Often times the nick-name that Granny gave someone is what they were known by to others. She nicknamed me “Bear.” I don’t think she had called me by my actual name a half dozen times in the last 40 years.

While there was so much joy in her life, she also experienced the pain and heartbreak of losing 3 children.

Audrey was MORE than a Granny to me and many of her grandkids. She helped raise most of us. When he had cuts, bruises, scrapes or just needed a CONSTANT support, we went to Granny. In fact, I still have a scar on my right thumb where she removed a pretty nasty splinter. And… the time when I was 5 years old and I fell in the open ditch line and busted my head open, Granny was the one who cared for me.

Granny loved to sing. Some of my fondest memories were of Her and her brother brother; Fred, singing songs together.

She sang gospel music for over 60 years, it was something she truly enjoyed. She had an incredible vocal range. She sang soprano in “The Singing Woods Family”, yet taught me how to sing the bass part for “The New Generation.”

She taught her family to sing but more importantly, she taught us how to live a life of trusting in Jesus Christ.

Today, Granny and the love of her life; Pawpaw, (Virgil) are rejoicing in the presence of Jesus. The love that they shared NEVER died. See, long after Virgil had passed, (he died in 1993) Audrey wore her wedding band. In fact, she wore it up until the day she met him on the other side.

They had an amazing love.

I know most of you never met Audrey, but her life and legacy can STILL inspire you.

See, unless Christ returns for us, we will ALL face death. We ALL will have a Preacher read words over us.

People will hear of our passing.

What will they say?

Will they say that…you rarely expressed your love to your spouse and family?

Will they say that…you had a horrible temper and your work/job kept you from family activities?

Will they say that.. you loved God, your spouse, family and others?

Will they say that.. you pointed people to Jesus?

The way we live our life TODAY is shaping our legacy. GOOD or BAD.

Let’s strive to make it a GOOD one.

Prayer starter: “Father, thank you for all that You have blessed me with. Help me to live daily with the knowledge that I have the ability to affect other’s lives. Help me to honor You. In Jesus name, Amen.”

