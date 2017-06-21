Karen Peck Honored With 2017 BMI Christian Music Award

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – (June 21, 2017) – Grammy Award-nominated and Dove Award winning songstress Karen Peck Gooch was honored with a 2017 BMI® Christian Music Award. Karen was given the award as a contributing songwriter to the #1 hit single “I Am Blessed” (with Kenna West and Michael Farren).

Karen Peck stated, “The timing for this honor could not be better. I truly feel ‘I Am Blessed’! Thank you to my co-writers Kenna West and Michael Farren, as well as Daywind and BMI for their love and support of Gospel Music.”

The BMI Christian Music Awards are an annual invitation-only event that salutes the songwriters and publishers of the past year’s most performed Christian Rock, Contemporary Christian, Inspirational, Southern and Urban Gospel songs on U.S. Christian radio. The event was hosted by Mike O’Neill, President and CEO, Jody Williams, VP, Writer Publisher Relations, Nashville and Leslie Roberts, Executive Director, Writer/Publisher Relations. The ceremony also recognized the BMI Christian Song, Songwriter, and Publisher of the Year.

“I Am Blessed” won Southern Gospel Song of the Year at the 2016 Dove Awards and Karen Peck was awarded the Songwriter of the Year Award (Artist) at the Absolutely Gospel Music Awards held in April of this year. “I Am Blessed” reached #1 on multiple industry charts including the AbsolutelyGospel.com Top 40 Weekly Chart where it spent an impressive five weeks in the top spot.

The group’s new single, “Hope For the Nations”, is currently impacting Southern Gospel radio. The song was #3 on the Top 10 New Releases and #1 DJ Pick Hit for the upcoming August 2017 issue of the Singing New Top 80 Chart.

