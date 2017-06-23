Karen Peck and New River Offers Hope For All Nations On New Daywind Records Release

Dahlonega, Ga. – (June 23, 2017) – Four-time Grammy Award-nominated and six-time Dove Award-winning family group Karen Peck & New River are excited to announce the release of their latest recording – Hope For All Nations. The title cut “Hope For All Nations” has a deeper meaning to the group following their recent trips to Honduras and an upcoming Israel tour. Hope For All Nations is the latest in a string of award-winning records for the popular family band. Produced by Wayne Haun, Hope For All Nations features the group’s familiar progressive Southern Gospel sound.

The reigning Absolutely Gospel Music Award Songwriter of the Year (Artist) and group namesake Karen Peck, took her songwriting talents to a new level on Hope For All Nations, contributing to nine of the album’s 12 tracks. The recording also features a bevy of the industry’s top writers such as Jeff Bumgardner, Joel Lindsey, Lee Black, Benji Cowart, Jason Cox, Kenna West, Wayne Haun, Michael Farren, Joseph Habedank, Tim Lovelace, Rodney Griffin, Dave Clark, Gerald Crabb, and more.

The debut single and title track, “Hope For All Nations,” was written by Karen along with Lee Black and Benji Cowart and features the Wilmington Celebration Choir. The song is currently impacting Southern Gospel radio. The song was #1 DJ Pick Hit for the upcoming August 2017 issue of the Singing News Top 80 Chart as well as this week’s Greatest Gainer on the Absolutely Gospel Top 40 Weekly Chart, jumping from #35 to #21 in only it’s second week.

Karen Peck gives her thoughts on the new project, “I am extremely grateful to the Lord for the opportunity to sing. We worked very hard on this album. We put a lot of time and prayer in choosing the songs that fit where we are in this new season, which is a season of hope and victory. We feel that Hope For All Nations is very timely especially with the way things are happening in this Nation and the world. Jesus is our only hope. Producer Wayne Haun and our Daywind family were with us every step of the planning process and we are incredibly blessed to be a part of their team. We have many special moments on the album that includes a song with our Southern Gospel artist friends (I’m Gonna Love My Neighbor). Also Joey Gore and The Wilmington Celebration Choir sang three songs with us including the title cut Hope For All Nations. Every song has a powerful message and we pray that Hope For All Nations with encourage everyone to keep pressing on for the Lord.”

“I am excited about our new CD Hope for All Nations. We pray the songs will be inspiring, uplifting and let everyone know that Jesus is our Hope”, Susan Peck Jackson commented.

Group member Ricky Braddy stated, “I am driving back from North Carolina today listening to the new CD and realizing the impact that these songs are going to have on those that listen to them will be incredible. I truly believe that this album is one of the most important and meaningful that I have ever been a part of.”

Daywind President Ed Leonard said “Karen Peck and New River has taken their music to a new level with Hope For All Nations. Each song was carefully written to speak to people where they are today and to let them know that God is there for them always. This is the foundation of hope. It is an album about unity, encouragement and peace, a gift to people thirsting for this. Don’t just get one for yourself. Give one to a friend who needs encouragement.”

“Working with New River is always a treat for me. It’s like a family reunion. But they also come to work. Their commitment to excellence is constant and their passion for the message is unparalleled”, says Producer Wayne Haun.

Hope For All Nations is the follow-up to the Grammy-nominated and Dove Award-winning Pray Now which produced four #1 hits including “Pray Now,” “I Am Blessed,” “Calling,” and “I Choose Christ.”

