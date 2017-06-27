Karen Peck & New River Invite You To Cruise With Them

Abraham Productions Announces The Ever Popular Gatlinburg Gathering

Dahlonega, GA (June 27, 2017) There is nothing like a Caribbean Cruise in the middle of an icey cold winter to refresh your body, mind, and soul. From January 27 through February 1, 2018, Karen Peck and New River are headed that way and are inviting you to come along with them. Leave the ice and snow to cruise with New River to exotic places for five exciting days of Gospel Music and great preaching, away from the hectic cares you have been facing everyday.

Karen Peck commented, “The Abraham Productions cruise is one of the highlights of our year. Also it is a great way to start our year! We want to invite everyone to sign up with KPNR as their tour host and enjoy five wonderful days of great music and preaching. There is nothing like being in the warm weather in the Bahamas while it is freezing cold back home! We absolutely love it!”

This is one of the premier cruises in Southern Gospel Music. Karen Peck and New River would love to be your host on this wonderful weeklong cruise. Come on a vacation of a lifetime with Karen and many of her friends leaving Jacksonville, FL going to Freeport and Nassau, Bahamas. Set sail with some of your favorite artists and speakers and enjoy great Gospel Music and preaching aboard Carnival Cruise Lines’ luxury ship, Elation. Also, enjoy fine dining, concerts, day excursions and relaxation along the way.

To book go to the link and request Karen Peck & New River as your host: http://www.abrahamproductions. net/cruise.php

In other news make your plans today and mark your calendar for August 16 through 19, 2017. With a Who’s Who in Gospel Music, this star studded get-together is bound to keep the attendees enthralled with every artist performing.

Just to mention a few of the stellar artists performing, Karen Peck & New River, The Booth Brothers, HIGHROAD, Ivan Parker, The Hoppers, Primitive Quartet, The Isaacs, Jason Crabb, and The Talleys are just a taste of who will be performing bringing Spirit filled singing and worship each night.

Add to that, dynamic speakers each night including Michael Booth, Dr. Herb Reavis, Dr. John Bowman, and Dr. Mark Smith and you are sure to leave with a spiritual high.

Karen said, “I am so blessed to be on the board of directors with Abraham Productions. Gatlinburg Gathering is an amazing event filled with anointed music and preaching. We hope everyone will join us August 16-19. It is going to be great!”

The date is Wednesday, August 16th through Saturday August 19th at the Gatlinburg Convention Center, in Gatlinburg, Tennessee. The concerts start promptly at 6:30 PM each night.

These exciting nights of fantastic Gospel singing are brought to you by Abraham Productions. Ticket and hotel information are available by calling 888-238-6858 or by going to www.abrahamproductions.net.

Be sure to watch the group’s new video and share it with your friends: https://www.facebook. com/KarenPeckNR/videos/ 10155476977319596/

To connect with Karen Peck and New River just follow them on social media.

If you would like to interview Karen Peck and New River contact AG Publicity at info@agpublicity.com.

To learn more about Karen Peck and New River go to the group’s website:

To book Karen Peck and New River contact The Harper Agency.