A Lesson From Mickey’s Comet

It’s funny how God speaks to me sometimes.

Recently, I was watching an episode of “The Mickey Mouse Clubhouse” with our granddaughter; Charlotte. (The things you do for your grand baby.)

Mickey and his friends were searching for their friend Professor Von Drake, so he could show them Mickey’s Comet. During their search, they were given clues to where the Professor was. At first, the clues made no sense to Mickey and his friends. However, once they able to see things from up high, down low and even upside down, things made sense.

“When you look at something from a new point of view, it looks different.” -Mickey Mouse.

Now, let me be say, there are certain things that God and His Word are CRYSTAL clear on. Sin is sin and no matter how we try and twist it to make it “ok”, it IS STILL WRONG.

However, I believe that if we would look at things from a new point of view, we might have a new perspective on it. Sadly, I believe that we Christians, are very close minded and judgemental. Again, I’m not saying that we condone sin, or destructive behavior, but we should strive to view PEOPLE as Jesus does, and love like Jesus loves.

See, cause we’re ALL sinners. We shouldn’t condemn others just because they sin different than we do.

Let’s try and view people as God does. He viewed ALL of us through eyes of LOVE.

John 3:16 “For God so loved the world, that He gave His only Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have eternal life.”

Yes, God sees their sin, but doesn’t condemn them. He wants to save them.

They need a Savior. They DON’T need close-minded, judgemental Christians. They also need a NEW point of view.

They need Jesus. Let’s give them Jesus.

Prayer starter: “Father, give me a new point of view. Give me the ability to view those around me the way You do. Fill me with Your love and compassion. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”

