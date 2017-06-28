Update On Funeral Arrangments For Pastor Kenneth Wayne Beene

Update On Funeral Arrangments:

Due to reasons beyond our control, the location for the funeral of Kenneth Wayne Beene has been changed. The funeral services will now be conducted at the following location:

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

June 26, 2017 (Nashville, TN)… On June 23, 2017 at 4:15 AM PST, Dad found a peaceful, shallow place to cross the river. He felt no sting of death as Jesus held his hand and carried him into the presence of God.

Kenneth Wayne Beene, born September 21, 1943 in Albany, California, was a gospel preacher most of his life. He pastored five churches in his lifetime and countless souls will see Jesus face to face because of this man’s remarkable ministry, including his three sons.

Pastor Beene is survived by his wife of 52 years, Linda, 3 sons, Shandon, Brandon, and Landon Beene, 4 daughters-in-love, 1 son-in-love, 6 granddaughters, 1 grandson, 2 siblings and many whom he made feel more like family than friends.

He is preceded in death by his father & mother.

The funeral service for Kenneth Beene will be held at

Northpointe Community Church

4625 W Palo Alto Ave

Fresno, CA 93722

Saturday, July 1, 2017.

The family will receive friends beginning at 12 noon PST.

The funeral service will begin at 2 pm PST.

Before his passing, Dad requested a celebration with everyone wearing bright colors. Please no black clothing.

A private, family interment will follow upon the family’s return to Kingsport, TN.

Being the servant he was for his entire life, Kenneth put back any finances for the future as much as he could, but he believed in giving. That being said, one of his last requests was that at his time of death, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the retirement fund he had set up for his wife.

To contribute to this fund send a check or money order made payable to:

Kenneth Beene Retirement Fund

C/O Clovis Missionary Baptist Church

854 N. Fowler Ave.

Clovis CA, 93611