Monday – July 3, 2017

July 3, 2017 Absolutely Gospel Music Weekly Chart 0

Tribute takes hold of the #1 spot this week with the hit song “God of the Storms”. Fan favorite this week also belonged to Collingsworth Family‘s “Gotta Get to Jesus”. Other favorites among the fans included the latest singles from Joseph HabedankBowling FamilyThe Wisecarvers, and Misty Freeman!

Top 40 Weekly Chart

TW
LW
#WK
TITLE
ARTIST
PEAK
1
3
14
 God of the Storms Tribute
1
2
2
13
 Here He Comes Joseph Habedank
2
3
6
14
 Ain’t No Bones 11th Hour
3
4
4
7
 Chain Breaker Triumphant
4
5
5
14
 It Was Jesus Wisecarvers
5
6
1
16
 Praise God He’s Alive Bowling Family
1(4)
7
11
16
 Joy In the House Whisnants
7
8
8
16
 They Don’t Know (What the Lord Can Do) Kingsmen
4
9
9
17
 Let the Hallelujahs Ring Hyssongs
5
10
10
9
 In the Hands of a Carpenter Legacy Five
10
11
7
17
 He Will Carry You Brian Free & Assurance
1
12
12
15
 I Hear a Song Lauren Talley (with Gordon Mote)
8
13
13
15
 Never Made a Promise Kingdom Heirs
8
14
14
13
 Give It to Jesus Amber Nelon Thompson
14
15
15
11
 Jesus Built This Church On Love Pruitt Family
10
16
16
6
 God Is With Me Jim Brady Trio
14
17
17
16
 Put It Into God’s Hands Browders
17
18
18
4
 Still Greater Vision
18
19
22
7
 Packin’ Up Guardians
19
20
20
7
 It Still Takes the Blood Freemans
20
21
21
4
 Hope For All Nations Karen Peck & New River
21
22
25
5
 More Than Enough Jeff & Sheri Easter
21
23
23
9
 Life Is Good Hoppers
20
24
24
4
 He’s Still Alive Erwins
24
25
30
3
 Beautiful Ever After Zane & Donna King
25
26
29
8
 All Things Are Possible God Steve Ladd
26
27
27
17
 When Grandpa Sang Amazing Grace Nelons
7
28
28
5
 I’d Rather Have Jesus Blackwood Brothers
25
29
33
4
 My Faith Holds Mark Trammell Quartet
29
30
36
6
 Walk My Way Ivan Parker
27
31
31
9
 God Down to the River Diplomats
31
32
 38
10
 Mercy Tree Ball Brothers
32
33
 39
3
 The One In the Water Inspirations
33
34
34
14
 It’s Not a Problem For the Answer Mylon Hayes Family
12
35
40
6
 Carry Me Jesus Michael Combs
31
36
*
1
 Mysterious Ways Jason Crabb
36
37
37
11
 Little White Church House Doug Anderson
16
38
*
1
 Tangled In the Middle Old Paths
38
39
*
1
 Give Me Jesus Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
39
40
*
1
 Joyous News Lore Family
40
TW – This
week on the chart
LW – Last
week on the chart
#WK – Number
of weeks
on the chart
#1 For
the Week
Indicates 1st Week on chart
Greatest Gain on Chart
On
chart the longest
Highest on chart after droppi
Absolutely Gospel Music
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

