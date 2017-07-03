Monday – July 3, 2017

Tribute takes hold of the #1 spot this week with the hit song “God of the Storms”. Fan favorite this week also belonged to Collingsworth Family‘s “Gotta Get to Jesus”. Other favorites among the fans included the latest singles from Joseph Habedank, Bowling Family, The Wisecarvers, and Misty Freeman!
Top 40 Weekly Chart
|
TW
|
LW
|
#WK
|
TITLE
|
ARTIST
|
PEAK
|
1
|
3
|
14
|God of the Storms
|Tribute
|
1
|
2
|
2
|
13
|Here He Comes
|Joseph Habedank
|
2
|
3
|
6
|
14
|Ain’t No Bones
|11th Hour
|
3
|
4
|
4
|
7
|Chain Breaker
|Triumphant
|
4
|
5
|
5
|
14
|It Was Jesus
|Wisecarvers
|
5
|
6
|
1
|
16
|Praise God He’s Alive
|Bowling Family
|
1(4)
|
7
|
11
|
16
|Joy In the House
|Whisnants
|
7
|
8
|
8
|
16
|They Don’t Know (What the Lord Can Do)
|Kingsmen
|
4
|
9
|
9
|
17
|Let the Hallelujahs Ring
|Hyssongs
|
5
|
10
|
10
|
9
|In the Hands of a Carpenter
|Legacy Five
|
10
|
11
|
7
|
17
|He Will Carry You
|Brian Free & Assurance
|
1
|
12
|
12
|
15
|I Hear a Song
|Lauren Talley (with Gordon Mote)
|
8
|
13
|
13
|
15
|Never Made a Promise
|Kingdom Heirs
|
8
|
14
|
14
|
13
|Give It to Jesus
|Amber Nelon Thompson
|
14
|
15
|
15
|
11
|Jesus Built This Church On Love
|Pruitt Family
|
10
|
16
|
16
|
6
|God Is With Me
|Jim Brady Trio
|
14
|
17
|
17
|
16
|Put It Into God’s Hands
|Browders
|
17
|
18
|
18
|
4
|Still
|Greater Vision
|
18
|
19
|
22
|
7
|Packin’ Up
|Guardians
|
19
|
20
|
20
|
7
|It Still Takes the Blood
|Freemans
|
20
|
21
|
21
|
4
|Hope For All Nations
|Karen Peck & New River
|
21
|
22
|
25
|
5
|More Than Enough
|Jeff & Sheri Easter
|
21
|
23
|
23
|
9
|Life Is Good
|Hoppers
|
20
|
24
|
24
|
4
|He’s Still Alive
|Erwins
|
24
|
25
|
30
|
3
|Beautiful Ever After
|Zane & Donna King
|
25
|
26
|
29
|
8
|All Things Are Possible God
|Steve Ladd
|
26
|
27
|
27
|
17
|When Grandpa Sang Amazing Grace
|Nelons
|
7
|
28
|
28
|
5
|I’d Rather Have Jesus
|Blackwood Brothers
|
25
|
29
|
33
|
4
|My Faith Holds
|Mark Trammell Quartet
|
29
|
30
|
36
|
6
|Walk My Way
|Ivan Parker
|
27
|
31
|
31
|
9
|God Down to the River
|Diplomats
|
31
|
32
|38
|
10
|Mercy Tree
|Ball Brothers
|
32
|
33
|39
|
3
|The One In the Water
|Inspirations
|
33
|
34
|
34
|
14
|It’s Not a Problem For the Answer
|Mylon Hayes Family
|
12
|
35
|
40
|
6
|Carry Me Jesus
|Michael Combs
|
31
|
36
|
*
|
1
|Mysterious Ways
|Jason Crabb
|
36
|
37
|
37
|
11
|Little White Church House
|Doug Anderson
|
16
|
38
|
*
|
1
|Tangled In the Middle
|Old Paths
|
38
|
39
|
*
|
1
|Give Me Jesus
|Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
|
39
|
40
|
*
|
1
|Joyous News
|Lore Family
|
40
|
TW – This
week on the chart
|
LW – Last
week on the chart
|
#WK – Number
of weeks
on the chart
|
#1 For
the Week
|
Indicates 1st Week on chart
|
Greatest Gain on Chart
|
On
chart the longest
|
Highest on chart after droppi
