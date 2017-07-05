Yvonne and I have been ministering together (as Rescue Me Ministries) for the past few years.

A few Sundays ago, we were invited to (as they called it: “a little country church by the side of the road.” This church was full of such wonderful, down to earth people.

We had finished our part of the service that morning when the altar service began. A gentleman came to pray and the Pastor knelt with him.

After we handed the service back to the Pastor, a lady’s voice spoke “Can we have prayer for Warren?”

Warren; a local firefighter, was sitting on the back row in tears. The entire church body walked back to where this gentleman was sitting and began to pray over him.

I have the deepest appreciation for firefighters, law enforcement and our military.

We began to pray for Warren. He was dealing with the stress of his job.

Although we were a small gathering of people, this was a powerful a circle of prayer.

See, when God’s people begin to come together and lay aside all distractions, we can be a powerful force. Why? Is it because we in OURSELVES are powerful? No, but we can have conversation with the One who does.

Praying is simply having a conversation with God. When we are able to pray for someone else, we need to consider it as a privilege and an honor.

Galatians 6:2 “Bear one another’s burdens, and so fulfill the law of Christ.” See, I didn’t know Warren, but that didn’t matter. God knows him. God knows ALL of our needs. There’s been many times that throughout my life, that God has laid someone on my heart and I just said a prayer for them. I want to encourage you, that when God does that, pray for that person. Also, if someone directly asks you for prayer, don’t wait till your “regularly scheduled prayer time” to pray, but pray RIGHT THEN. James 5:16 “Therefore, confess your sins to one another and pray for one another, that you may be healed. The prayer of a righteous person has great power as it is working.” Prayer starter: “Father, thank You for the honor of praying for someone. Thank You for hearing and answering prayers. May today, I look for an opportunity to pray for someone. In Jesus name, Amen” Vbryanhutson2017