The definition of heritage is:

Any attribute or immaterial possession that is inherited from ancestors.

Another definition is: practices that are handed down from the past by tradition.

Both sets of my Grandparents have gone on to be with Jesus. I miss them. I’m so thankful for the heritage they passed down to my parents, who then passed them down to me and my Siblings. So many things come to mind. Christmas traditions, favorite foods & recipes, games enjoyed around our dining room table, family vacations, lots of laughter, hobbies, music, church commitments & faithfulness, prayer, Bible reading and many more. There was always singing and music at our gatherings. Most likely prayer took place at some point. I learned SO much just watching them. They led by example. They put God first! We never wondered if we would go to church. We were so involved we didn’t want to miss. It was a highlight, really our life!!

“But seek ye first the kingdom of God, and his righteousness; and all these things shall be added unto you.”

‭‭Matthew‬ ‭6:33‬ ‭KJV‬‬

I’m sure it wasn’t easy for my parents to get us out the door, on time, for all our church activities, but they did it! They gave us rides to youth activities. They made sure we could attend youth camps and conventions (I’m sure it was a financial sacrifice)

Today, I encourage you to savor your heritage. If you don’t have one, start making one now! You can make great memories and treasured times starting right now!

I urge those of you that have a Godly Heritage to take some time to thank God for it! If your parents or grandparents are still with you, take time to thank them! Honor them! Let’s keep the Heritage alive and pass it on to the next generation! The truth of God’s Word! Salvation! Faithfulness! Commitment!! Worship!! Honesty!! Integrity!!

Hold your head high and be thankful for your Heritage!! It has made you the person you are today!

Feeling grateful…

Can somebody say “Amen?” Blessings!