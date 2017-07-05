Ad
Karen Peck and New River Release Powerful Video For New Single “Hope For All Nations”

July 5, 2017 Absolutely Gospel Music News & Scoops 0

  DAHLONEGA, Ga. – (June 30, 2017) – Four-time Grammy Award-nominated and six-time Dove Award-winning family group Karen Peck & New River recently released a powerful new concept video for the group’s new single “Hope For All Nations.”

Featuring footage filmed while ministering on a recent trip to Roatan, Honduras, the song’s incredible message jumps off the screen to show the group’s heart for world missions and providing hope for people all across the world. Additional footage was filmed at the group’s annual homecoming and featured the Wilmington Celebration Choir which also appeared on the recording as well. The concept video was directed by Scott Godsey and edited by Bryce Free.

Karen Peck Gooch said, “We are very thankful to Scott Godsey and Bryce Free for capturing the heart of Roatan, Honduras in the video ‘Hope For All Nations.’ They also captured the love that we have for the beautiful people of Roatan. We pray that the video will spread the message of hope through Jesus Christ.”

The powerful video can be viewed on the group’s Facebook page or by visiting the following link:

https://www.facebook.com/KarenPeckNR/videos/10155476977319596/

The group wishes the thank the following individuals for their contributions to the project: Jerry Hynds and Nicole Brady, Ron McNab at Mayan Princess Beach and Dive Resort, Elton and Claire Maddox, Edwin Martinez and the Island Singers, Romark Benneth, Brenda Grant, Daisy Rivers, Hesie Brooks, Shanna Rankin, Samaria Grant, Fredy Hyde, Russell Borden, Mazie and Natalia, Dale Jackson, and Vance and Amber McCollom, Church of God World Missionaries.

To purchase Hope For All Nations click any of these icons or go to : https://www.karenpeckandnewriver.com/product/hope-for-all-nations/

To connect with Karen Peck and New River just follow them on social media.

If you would like to interview Karen Peck and New River contact AG Publicity at info@agpublicity.com.

To learn more about Karen Peck and New River go to the group’s website: 

To book Karen Peck and New River contact The Harper Agency.

Absolutely Gospel Music on FacebookAbsolutely Gospel Music on TwitterAbsolutely Gospel Music on VimeoAbsolutely Gospel Music on Youtube
Absolutely Gospel Music
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

