Jonathan Wilburn Added to Sing Hawaii Sing Gospel Music Vacation Event

GADSDEN, AL. – (July 6, 2017) – Gospel Music Association Hall of Fame Inductee Jonathan Wilburn is excited to announce his participation in the upcoming Sing Hawaii Sing Gospel Music Vacation Event.

Jonathan commented, “After many years of dreaming about going to Hawaii, Scott Godsey and the Sing Tour have made that possible. I would like to invite all my friends to travel with me as we head to this beautiful place. This is definitely a bucket list for me!!.”

Sing Hawaii Sing is hosted by Pastor Johnny Hunt. In addition to Wilburn, the fantastic vacation destination will feature performances from Gospel music’s most awarded and prized artists like The Nelons, Michael English, Jeff & Sheri Easter, Russ Taff, Amber Nelon Thompson, and the Positive Cowboy Jim Sheldon.

This unforgettable event features once-in-a-lifetime memories such as a traditional lei greeting and luau, sunset concerts and sailing, tours of the Dole Plantation, historic Pearl Harbor, historic Honolulu City, and the Polynesian Culture Center, and much more! In addition, guests will get to take part in city-wide evangelistic crusade with Wilburn, Pastor Hunt, and the rest of the performers.

Prices with the a partial ocean view at the Waikiki Marriott Resort start at only $2,198.00 per person. To make your reservation for this epic event, call (855) 346-7735 or visit www.thesingtour.com. Be sure to mention that you want Jonathan Wilburn to be your host when you call about booking this fantastic event.

If you would like to interview Jonathan Wilburn contact AG Publicity at info@agpublicity.com.

You can learn more about Jonathan Wilburn at http://www.wilburn2.com or https://www.facebook.com/WilburnandWilburn or Twitter at https://twitter.com/wilburn1967.

If you want to book Jonathan Wilburn contact the Beckie Simmons Agency at beckie@bsaworld.com or call (615) 595-7500.