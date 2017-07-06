Ad
Please Pray For Ernie Phillips

July 6, 2017 Absolutely Gospel Music News & Scoops 0

Taken from Bob Sellers FaceBook Page:

 

News is out that Ernie Phillips is in the hospital and several of you have messaged and otherwise inquired about his situation, so here is an update:

As you may know, Ernie is a 10+ year survivor of stage 4 colon and liver cancer. About a year ago, doctors found a spot of cancer that had come back in his colon and he’s been undergoing various treatments for it. His current dilemma is due to the side affects of the latest chemo drug he was taking. He went into the hospital running a high fever this past weekend. His white blood count was really low and he had pneumonia in both lungs. He’s received several units of blood and has not run any fever in the past two or three days, which is good, but still needs his white blood count to rise.

Thank you for your thoughts and prayers. I know he and his whole family and extended family in gospel music appreciate it. Everybody that’s ever met Ernie loves him to death. That’s a testament to the man he is, which far exceeds even his talents as one of the greatest tenors to ever sing a song.

Deon Unthank
Absolutely Gospel Music
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

