The Walkers In July

Hello Absolutely Gospel,

I hope that you are having a great July. We trust your July 4th holiday was safe with no fireworks incidents. I’m writing to you today from Arkansas as we are headed to Tennessee for a couple of days and 3 services.

June was a great month in Texas. There were a few days that the heat index was above 105 degrees. I had forgotten before the tour started why we hadn’t really toured Texas since 2014 with the exception of the yearly weekend Houston area trip. I quickly remembered why when the temp’s were so high. I love Texas, I met my wife in Texas, the stars at night are big and bright deep in the heart of Texas, but I am at not intending on going back to Texas but in the spring of the year. I sweated more in June than I had the first 5 months of the year combined.

In all seriousness we do love our friends in Texas. We were at several new places and made some new friends and that is always exciting. Services were great and the folks we sang to responded to the message we had to bring with great enthusiasm.

July is a busy month. The busiest since October 2001 in which we had 27 services. We’ll end up with 25 this month. Stretching from Iowa to Illinois down to Arkansas across nearly to the Atlantic Ocean in Washington, NC all the way up the coast to Maine. July’s services started with a bang in Iowa with 5 saved in Des Moines at our Sunday service at Celebration Church.

The weekend of July 9th in Tennessee will be exciting and extra busy for us. On Sunday afternoon on the way from White Bluff to Smyrna we will be stopping by Mansion Entertainment’s studios for a quick tour and photo op for an upcoming press release about our upcoming album with them. Sunday night in Smyrna we will finally get to meet Deon and Pam Unthank of yours truly, the greatest PR firm in all of gospel music, AG Publicity. Is that good Deon? We’ll discuss some ways AG can help us out even more. Finally to round out this busy weekend on Monday we will be meeting with Bill at Covenant Agency in Louisville. We’ve just signed with them and will make an official announcement in August. Then we’ll turn around and start singing again Wednesday in Morristown, TN go to Virginia, South and North Carolina and finish that Monday the 17th in Hickory, NC for a photo shoot with our web designer for a new look at thewalkersonline.com. We are super excited about that.

Then it’s on to Maryland and Delaware then New England. If you want to see and keep up with where we are you can visit our page at gospelgigs.com/walkersmusic. As always we invite you to like our page at facebook.com/walkerministries and follow us at twitter.com/walkersmusic. It’s Gail’s birthday on July 16, she’ll be the big __. You know I can’t tell, it makes Mom sound older.

Have a great July folks!! Pray for us as we put down a lot of miles. Pray for great services and when you can, come out and see us. We pray God’s blessings and favor on you until next month.

www.thewalkersonline.com

www.facebook.com/ walkerministries

www.twitter.com/walkersmusic