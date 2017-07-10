Ad
Monday – July 10, 2017

Tribute holds on to the #1 spot this week with the hit song “God of the Storms”. Fan favorite this week also belonged to Collingsworth Family‘s “Gotta Get to Jesus”. Other favorites among the fans included the latest singles from Joseph HabedankBowling FamilyThe Wisecarvers, and Misty Freeman!

Top 40 Weekly Chart

TW
LW
#WK
TITLE
ARTIST
PEAK
1
1
15
 God of the Storms Tribute
1(2)
2
3
15
 Ain’t No Bones 11th Hour
2
3
4
8
 Chain Breaker Triumphant
3
4
2
14
 Here He Comes Joseph Habedank
2
5
6
17
 Praise God He’s Alive Bowling Family
1(4)
6
7
17
 Joy In the House Whisnants
6
7
10
10
 In the Hands of a Carpenter Legacy Five
7
8
5
15
 It Was Jesus Wisecarvers
5
9
8
17
 They Don’t Know (What the Lord Can Do) Kingsmen
4
10
16
7
 God Is With Me Jim Brady Trio
10
11
14
14
 Give It to Jesus Amber Nelon Thompson
11
12
22
6
 More Than Enough Jeff & Sheri Easter
12
13
17
17
 Put It In to God’s Hands Browders
13
14
12
16
 I Hear a Song Lauren Talley (with Gordon Mote)
8
15
18
5
 Still Greater Vision
15
16
21
5
 Hope For All Nations Karen Peck & New River
16
17
20
8
 It Still Takes the Blood Freemans
17
18
9
18
 Let the Hallelujahs Ring Hyssongs
5
19
11
18
 He Will Carry You Brian Free & Assurance
1
20
24
5
 He’s Still Alive Erwins
20
21
39
2
 Give Me Jesus Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
21
22
19
8
 Packin’ Up Guardians
19
23
23
10
 Life Is Good Hoppers
20
24
30
7
 Walk My Way Ivan Parker
24
25
15
12
 Jesus Built This Church On Love Pruitt Family
10
26
33
4
 The One In the Water Inspirations
26
27
29
5
 My Faith Still Holds Mark Trammell Quartet
27
28
27
18
 When Grandpa Sang Amazing Grace Nelons
7
29
28
6
 I’d Rather Have Jesus Blackwood Brothers
25
30
32
11
 Mercy Tree Ball Brothers
30
31
**
2
 Holy Spirit Come Soul’d Out
31
32
 37
12
 Little White Church House Doug Anderson
16
33
 *
1
 Worship You Again Taylors
33
34
36
2
 Mysterious Ways Jason  Crabb
34
35
34
15
 It’s Not a Problem For the Answer Mylon Hayes Family
12
36
*
1
 I’ve Got to Tell Somebody Williamsons
36
37
26
9
 All Things Are Possible God Steve Ladd
26
38
*
1
 Power in the Blood Gordon Mote
38
39
*
1
 Somebody Left the Door Wide Open Down East Boys
39
40
25
4
 Beautiful Ever After Zane & Donna King
25
TW – This
week on the chart
LW – Last
week on the chart
#WK – Number
of weeks
on the chart
#1 For
the Week
Indicates 1st Week on chart
Greatest Gain on Chart
On
chart the longest
Highest on chart after dropping off
Absolutely Gospel Music
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

