Monday – July 10, 2017

Tribute holds on to the #1 spot this week with the hit song “God of the Storms”. Fan favorite this week also belonged to Collingsworth Family‘s “Gotta Get to Jesus”. Other favorites among the fans included the latest singles from Joseph Habedank, Bowling Family, The Wisecarvers, and Misty Freeman!
Top 40 Weekly Chart
|
TW
|
LW
|
#WK
|
TITLE
|
ARTIST
|
PEAK
|
1
|
1
|
15
|God of the Storms
|Tribute
|
1(2)
|
2
|
3
|
15
|Ain’t No Bones
|11th Hour
|
2
|
3
|
4
|
8
|Chain Breaker
|Triumphant
|
3
|
4
|
2
|
14
|Here He Comes
|Joseph Habedank
|
2
|
5
|
6
|
17
|Praise God He’s Alive
|Bowling Family
|
1(4)
|
6
|
7
|
17
|Joy In the House
|Whisnants
|
6
|
7
|
10
|
10
|In the Hands of a Carpenter
|Legacy Five
|
7
|
8
|
5
|
15
|It Was Jesus
|Wisecarvers
|
5
|
9
|
8
|
17
|They Don’t Know (What the Lord Can Do)
|Kingsmen
|
4
|
10
|
16
|
7
|God Is With Me
|Jim Brady Trio
|
10
|
11
|
14
|
14
|Give It to Jesus
|Amber Nelon Thompson
|
11
|
12
|
22
|
6
|More Than Enough
|Jeff & Sheri Easter
|
12
|
13
|
17
|
17
|Put It In to God’s Hands
|Browders
|
13
|
14
|
12
|
16
|I Hear a Song
|Lauren Talley (with Gordon Mote)
|
8
|
15
|
18
|
5
|Still
|Greater Vision
|
15
|
16
|
21
|
5
|Hope For All Nations
|Karen Peck & New River
|
16
|
17
|
20
|
8
|It Still Takes the Blood
|Freemans
|
17
|
18
|
9
|
18
|Let the Hallelujahs Ring
|Hyssongs
|
5
|
19
|
11
|
18
|He Will Carry You
|Brian Free & Assurance
|
1
|
20
|
24
|
5
|He’s Still Alive
|Erwins
|
20
|
21
|
39
|
2
|Give Me Jesus
|Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
|
21
|
22
|
19
|
8
|Packin’ Up
|Guardians
|
19
|
23
|
23
|
10
|Life Is Good
|Hoppers
|
20
|
24
|
30
|
7
|Walk My Way
|Ivan Parker
|
24
|
25
|
15
|
12
|Jesus Built This Church On Love
|Pruitt Family
|
10
|
26
|
33
|
4
|The One In the Water
|Inspirations
|
26
|
27
|
29
|
5
|My Faith Still Holds
|Mark Trammell Quartet
|
27
|
28
|
27
|
18
|When Grandpa Sang Amazing Grace
|Nelons
|
7
|
29
|
28
|
6
|I’d Rather Have Jesus
|Blackwood Brothers
|
25
|
30
|
32
|
11
|Mercy Tree
|Ball Brothers
|
30
|
31
|
**
|
2
|Holy Spirit Come
|Soul’d Out
|
31
|
32
|37
|
12
|Little White Church House
|Doug Anderson
|
16
|
33
|*
|
1
|Worship You Again
|Taylors
|
33
|
34
|
36
|
2
|Mysterious Ways
|Jason Crabb
|
34
|
35
|
34
|
15
|It’s Not a Problem For the Answer
|Mylon Hayes Family
|
12
|
36
|
*
|
1
|I’ve Got to Tell Somebody
|Williamsons
|
36
|
37
|
26
|
9
|All Things Are Possible God
|Steve Ladd
|
26
|
38
|
*
|
1
|Power in the Blood
|Gordon Mote
|
38
|
39
|
*
|
1
|Somebody Left the Door Wide Open
|Down East Boys
|
39
|
40
|
25
|
4
|Beautiful Ever After
|Zane & Donna King
|
25
|
TW – This
week on the chart
|
LW – Last
week on the chart
|
#WK – Number
of weeks
on the chart
|
#1 For
the Week
|
Indicates 1st Week on chart
|
Greatest Gain on Chart
|
On
chart the longest
|
Highest on chart after dropping off
