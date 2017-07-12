A Question of Faith, Starring Amber Nelon Thompson, Sees Huge Turn Out for Screening Event

LOS ANGELES – July 10, 2017 – On Saturday, July 1st, 2017, Silver Lining Entertainment presented their faith-based film, A Question of Faith, as the closing film at MegaFest 2017, the internationally acclaimed four-day faith, film and family festival. With more than 1000 MegaFest attendees coming out to see the film, the turnout far exceeded expectations. Although they were able to accommodate 690 people, organizers had to close the A Question of Faith screening doors and regretfully turn away hundreds. Cast members Richard T. Jones, Kim Fields, T. C. Stallings, Donna Biscoe, Amber Nelon Thompson and Marliss Amiea were all in attendance for the red carpet screening and Q & A. Actor Blair Underwood and music artists Fred Hammond and Erykah Badu were also in attendance.

When the film ended, the audience erupted with an exuberant applause and standing ovation as an expression of how much they enjoyed the performances and the inspiring message of the film. Immediately after, producers and cast members took to the stage for a discussion and to answer questions from the attendees. Grateful to all who came out, the film’s producer Angela White states, “Attending MegaFest with “A Question of Faith” was a life changing experience for me. To witness the vision that I conceived grow into something that I can now introduce to the world, and be warmly received by hundreds of people, is nothing short of inspiring.” She adds, “From the attendees who cried, laughed and rejoiced, it exceeded my expectations and galvanized the entire team to continue pushing Christian films further into the marketplace.”

One of the biggest moments of the evening was when guests were treated to a brief impromptu moving vocal performance by the talented Christian music artist Amber Nelon Thompson. “This was my first time attending MegaFest and I was overwhelmed at the magnitude of the event,” shares the Daywind Records Recording Artist. “I was honored to be representing the film A Question of Faith, and I’m thankful to Bishop T.D. Jakes for allowing faith-based films to be screened at the event. It was truly amazing to see the excitement of the attendees and we hope that they’ll spread the word so others can join in that excitement!”

A Question of Faith tells a moving story of three families from different cultures, who live in the same community; they are complete strangers living vastly separate lives until a texting and driving accident thrusts them onto converging paths where they discover God’s love, forgiveness, grace and mercy.

Along with a strong message of faith, the talented and well-known cast delivers a compelling storyline that touches on timely topics such as racial prejudice, the consequences of texting and driving, and it also addresses the debate surrounding organ donation. The producers expect the film to resonate strongly amongst churches and it also features a strong Gospel music soundtrack throughout.

A Question of Faith stars Richard T. Jones (“Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married,” “Judging Amy”), Kim Fields (“Living Single,” “What to Expect When You’re Expecting”), C. Thomas Howell (“The Amazing Spiderman,” “E.T.”), GregAlan Williams (“Greenleaf,” “All Saints”), Jaci Velasquez (“I’m Not Ashamed,” Platinum Christian Recording Artist) Renee O’Connor (“Xena: Warrior Princess”), T.C. Stallings (“War Room,” “Courageous”), Amber Nelon Thompson, Donna Biscoe, Karen Valero and Marliss Amiea and is written by Ty Manns, directed by Kevan Otto, executive produced by Cameron Lewis, producer, Lisa Diane Washington, and is produced by Angela White of Silver Lining Entertainment. The film is scheduled to release on September 29, 2017 via Pure Flix Entertainment.