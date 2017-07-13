Song Garden Music Group Welcomes Mercy’s Reign

Organized as a trio in the summer of 2011, group members use their individual rich histories in Gospel music to unite together in harmony. The group may be young, but their experience and testimonies combine to make a program filled with great songs, tender moments, and joy that is infectious!
They have appeared on The 700 Club, been heard on the national radio broadcast Unshackled, and have performed at the National Quartet Convention. There is an obvious light that shines through onstage, and an energy that carries them through each performance.
Song Garden Director Gus Gaches says “I met this group last year and was immediately taken by their individual personalities and ability to combine those into an amazing effort to share the Gospel thru music. They have the talent, the sound, and an unbelievable work ethic. But the most impassive thing to me was their heart!”
They have just completed their first Song Garden CD entitled “Moving On” and are excited about the doors God is opening for them. You can find out more about this wonderful group at their website www.mercysreign.com or their Facebook page www.facebook.com/mercysreign
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.
The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.
On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.
