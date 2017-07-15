REVIEW: Aaron Unthank – Courageous

Producer: Chad Kirkpatrick, Jamie Miley and Aaron Unthank

Record Label: Independent

Website: www.aaronunthank.com

Aaron Unthank is a name that has been floating around for many years as a talent to pay attention too. Aaron has finally recorded a project so we now can all enjoy this great talent.

Starting off the project is a soulful tune, “Sweetest Name,” that has a great feel to set the pace. We move on to a song “I Call It Grace.” This song speaks about life situations that we face and how grace is always there for us as believers.

Moving forward to the song “Courageous,” we find Aaron continuing to impress us with vocal abilities and range. The message in this song is one that we all need to hear. God wants us to trust Him and be courageous in all that we face. I love the acoustic feel of “Hiding Place.” This track is one of my favorites on the project because it is simple, showcases great vocals and a wonderful message.

Aaron certainly has a heart for worship so it is fitting that he finish the project out with a Worship medley of songs that we have heart all of our lives and love.

I would love to hear Aaron do a project with a little better production and mix. I do understand that creating a project can be very costly and we can only do what our budget allows however I know Aaron’s talent and it deserves the best. I would say that if you like discovering new artist then you definitely want to purchase Aarons new CD Courageous. Lets show support to Aaron and let him know that we appreciate what he is doing.

Track Listing:

Sweetest Name

I Call It Grace

I Want You to Know

Courageous

One Forty-Five

Hiding Place

Worship Medley

