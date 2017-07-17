Click-Bait – Bryan Hutson

Yvonne and I read a lot of articles on Facebook. I’ve noticed that many times when I “click” on a article, there are countless “pop-ups” that try and direct you toward THEIR article or website. The original article was just a ploy to get a person to get lured in. There’s a term for that, it’s called “Click-Bait.”

Our enemy; the devil, does the same thing. He uses someone seemingly innocent things to lure us into a situation that might jeopardize our integrity. It’s just like a fish that is tempted by the worm at the end of the fishing line. Once the fish is “hooked”, its over.

The enemy wants to destroy our testimony of being a follower of Jesus. He also knows our weaknesses and struggles.

Yet, we serve a God that gives us through the power of The Holy Spirit, to overcome ANY temptation.

1 Corinthians 10:13 “The temptations in your life are no different from what others experience. And God is faithful. He will not allow the temptation to be more than you can stand. When you are tempted, He will show you a way out so that you can endure.”

We have to do our part as well. We must stand firm and not put ourselves in predicaments where we might be tempted.

Proverbs 4:15 “Avoid it, do not pass by it; Turn away from it and pass on.”

Proverbs 1:15 “My son, do not walk in the way with them Keep your feet from their path.”

Friend, stay away from “Click-Bait.”