Monday – July 17, 2017

Triumphant claims the #1 spot this week with the hit song “Chain Breaker”. Fan favorite this week belonged to Collingsworth Family‘s “Gotta Get to Jesus”. Other favorites among the fans included the latest singles from Misty Freeman, The Wisecarvers, Triumphant, and The Wilbanks!
Top 40 Weekly Chart
|
TW
|
LW
|
#WK
|
TITLE
|
ARTIST
|
PEAK
|
1
|
1
|
9
|Chain Breaker
|Triumphant
|
1
|
2
|
2
|
16
|Ain’t No Bones
|11th Hour
|
2
|
3
|
4
|
15
|Here He Comes
|Joseph Habedank
|
2
|
4
|
1
|
16
|God of the Storms
|Tribute
|
1(2)
|
5
|
8
|
16
|It Was Jesus
|Wisecarvers
|
5
|
6
|
10
|
8
|God Is With Us
|Jim Brady Trio
|
6
|
7
|
7
|
11
|In the Hands of a Carpenter
|Legacy Five
|
7
|
8
|
5
|
18
|Praise God He’s Alive
|Bowling Family
|
1(4)
|
9
|
6
|
18
|Joy In the House
|Whisnants
|
6
|
10
|
12
|
7
|More Than Enough
|Jeff & Sheri Easter
|
10
|
11
|
11
|
15
|Give It to Jesus
|Amber Nelon Thompson
|
11
|
12
|
15
|
6
|Still
|Greater Vision
|
12
|
13
|
20
|
6
|He’s Still Alive
|Erwins
|
13
|
14
|
17
|
9
|It Still Takes the Blood
|Freemans
|
14
|
15
|
16
|
6
|Hope For All Nations
|Karen Peck & New River
|
15
|
16
|
26
|
5
|The One In the Water
|Inspirations
|
16
|
17
|
13
|
18
|Put It Into God’s Hands
|Browders
|
13
|
18
|
14
|
17
|I Hear a Song
|Lauren Talley (with Gordon Mote)
|
8
|
19
|
23
|
11
|Life Is Good
|Hoppers
|
19
|
20
|
22
|
9
|Packin’ Up
|Guardians
|
19
|
21
|
19
|
19
|He Will Carry You
|Brian Free & Assurance
|
1
|
22
|
9
|
18
|They Don’t Know (What My God Can Do)
|Kingsmen
|
4
|
23
|
33
|
2
|Worship You Again
|Taylors
|
23
|
24
|
27
|
6
|My Faith Still Holds
|Mark Trammell Quartet
|
24
|
25
|
21
|
3
|Give Me Jesus
|Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
|
21
|
26
|
28
|
19
|When Grandpa Sang Amazing Grace
|Nelons
|
7
|
27
|
*
|
1
|A Day In the Life of Jesus
|Misty Freeman
|
27
|
28
|
34
|
3
|Mysterious Ways
|Jason Crabb
|
28
|
29
|
32
|
13
|Little White Church House
|Doug Anderson
|
16
|
30
|
40
|
5
|Beautiful Ever After
|Zane & Donna King
|
25
|
31
|
18
|
19
|Let the Hallelujahs Ring
|Hyssongs
|
5
|
32
|38
|
2
|Power In the Blood
|Gordon Mote
|
32
|
33
|24
|
8
|Walk My Way
|Ivan Parker
|
24
|
34
|
37
|
10
|All Things Are Possible God
|Steve Ladd
|
26
|
35
|
25
|
13
|Jesus Built This Church On Love
|Pruitt Family
|
10
|
36
|
*
|
1
|For the Record
|McKameys
|
36
|
37
|
31
|
3
|Holy Spirit Come
|Soul’d Out
|
31
|
38
|
29
|
7
|I’d Rather Have Jesus
|Blackwood Brothers
|
25
|
39
|
**
|
7
|Carry Me Jesus
|Michael Combs
|
39
|
40
|
*
|
1
|Faith In a Great God
|Carolina Boys
|
40
|
TW – This
week on the chart
|
LW – Last
week on the chart
|
#WK – Number
of weeks
on the chart
|
#1 For
the Week
|
Indicates 1st Week on chart
|
Greatest Gain on Chart
|
On
chart the longest
|
Highest on chart after dropping off
