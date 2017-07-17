Ad
Monday – July 17, 2017

July 17, 2017 Absolutely Gospel Music Weekly Chart 0

Triumphant claims the #1 spot this week with the hit song “Chain Breaker”. Fan favorite this week belonged to Collingsworth Family‘s “Gotta Get to Jesus”. Other favorites among the fans included the latest singles from Misty FreemanThe WisecarversTriumphant, and The Wilbanks!

Top 40 Weekly Chart

TW
LW
#WK
TITLE
ARTIST
PEAK
1
1
9
 Chain Breaker Triumphant
1
2
2
16
 Ain’t No Bones 11th Hour
2
3
4
15
 Here He Comes Joseph Habedank
2
4
1
16
 God of the Storms Tribute
1(2)
5
8
16
 It Was Jesus Wisecarvers
5
6
10
8
 God Is With Us Jim Brady Trio
6
7
7
11
 In the Hands of a Carpenter Legacy Five
7
8
5
18
 Praise God He’s Alive Bowling Family
1(4)
9
6
18
 Joy In the House Whisnants
6
10
12
7
 More Than Enough Jeff & Sheri Easter
10
11
11
15
 Give It to Jesus Amber Nelon Thompson
11
12
15
6
 Still Greater Vision
12
13
20
6
 He’s Still Alive Erwins
13
14
17
9
 It Still Takes the Blood Freemans
14
15
16
6
 Hope For All Nations Karen Peck & New River
15
16
26
5
 The One In the Water Inspirations
16
17
13
18
 Put It Into God’s Hands Browders
13
18
14
17
 I Hear a Song Lauren Talley (with Gordon Mote)
8
19
23
11
 Life Is Good Hoppers
19
20
22
9
 Packin’ Up Guardians
19
21
19
19
 He Will Carry You Brian Free & Assurance
1
22
9
18
 They Don’t Know (What My God Can Do) Kingsmen
4
23
33
2
 Worship You Again Taylors
23
24
27
6
 My Faith Still Holds Mark Trammell Quartet
24
25
21
3
 Give Me Jesus Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
21
26
28
19
 When Grandpa Sang Amazing Grace Nelons
7
27
*
1
 A Day In the Life of Jesus Misty Freeman
27
28
34
3
 Mysterious Ways Jason Crabb
28
29
32
13
 Little White Church House Doug Anderson
16
30
40
5
 Beautiful Ever After Zane & Donna King
25
31
18
19
 Let the Hallelujahs Ring Hyssongs
5
32
 38
2
 Power In the Blood Gordon Mote
32
33
 24
8
 Walk My Way Ivan Parker
24
34
37
10
 All Things Are Possible God Steve Ladd
26
35
25
13
 Jesus Built This Church On Love Pruitt Family
10
36
*
1
 For the Record McKameys
36
37
31
3
 Holy Spirit Come Soul’d Out
31
38
29
7
 I’d Rather Have Jesus Blackwood Brothers
25
39
**
7
 Carry Me Jesus Michael Combs
39
40
*
1
 Faith In a Great God Carolina Boys
40
TW – This
week on the chart
LW – Last
week on the chart
#WK – Number
of weeks
on the chart
#1 For
the Week
Indicates 1st Week on chart
Greatest Gain on Chart
On
chart the longest
Highest on chart after dropping off
Absolutely Gospel Music
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

