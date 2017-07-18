Mark209 Announced Addition Of Josh Pope As Keyboardist

NASHVILLE, TN – Nashville based music artist MARK209 announces the addition of Josh Pope of Fort Payne, Alabama, as their bandleader. He will also be playing keyboards and guitar for the band.

Josh began playing at the young age of 4 years old and professionally at the age of 10. He took lessons for 5 years as a child. When he was 13, Josh was featured on the Gaither Homecoming Tour and Video Series. Since then, Josh has played with numerous bands across multiple genres.

Baritone singer Jimmy Reno shares, “I’ve had the pleasure of sharing the stage with Josh in a previous group and was excited at the prospect of bringing him into MARK209. Josh is a phenomenal talent that I know our fans will love.” Josh adds, “The guys in MARK209 are some of the most talented I’ve ever had the pleasure of traveling with. Their musical style and taste is congruent with mine. They have went above and beyond to make me feel like family since day one and I’m excited to see what the future holds for all of us.”

Stay tuned for more information, as MARK209 will be announcing audition opportunities for additional band members in the coming weeks. The announcement of the addition of Josh, comes on the brink of their heavy tour season, which begins in August with their annual New England Tour and continues to their first West Coast Tour in September before rounding out the year with their Christmas Tour.