The Walkers Sign Recording and Distribution Agreement With Mansion Entertainment

FRANKLIN, Tenn. – (July 20, 2017) – Gospel music group The Walkers have signed a recording and distribution agreement with Mansion Entertainment. The group has started writing and selecting new material for a new album and will be recording in the fall.

The Florida based group is comprised of the original family members Gail, Geneva, and Billy Walker, along with Benji Roach. They have maintained a national touring schedule since the 90s with multiple national charting singles and award nominations.

Mansion Label Manager, John Mathis commented on the signing, “I’ve known The Walkers for almost 20 years. They have always had a love and heart for the ministry side of what they do and a strong desire to reach people through their music. We’re looking forward to working with them on their new album and partnering with them on the release!”

Lead singer Billy Walker commented, “The Walkers are excited to work with John and the team at Mansion for our next album. We have known John for nearly 20 years but have never worked professionally with him. I anticipate this upcoming album will be our best effort yet.”

