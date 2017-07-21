HIGHROAD Unveils New Concept Video for Hit Single “Somewhere I’m Going” On GAC

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – (July 21, 2017) – Bluegrass/country fusion group HIGHROAD is excited to unveil its brand new concept video. The video is set to the group’s newest single and title cut from its award-winning current release Somewhere I’m Going. The video will debut this Sunday morning on the GAC network. Tune in at 8am EST/ 7am CST.

Sarah Davison said, “Shooting this video was so much fun. We got to spend time on a beautiful farm in Cross Plains, Tennessee and drive an amazing old Camaro convertible. Going home to all of us is a really special thing, it means eating home cooking and seeing the family, going fishing and checking cows with my Dad. As a believer in Christ, my real home is heaven and this song is a good reminder of what that’s going to be like to go to our heavenly home someday. We hope it brings joy to a lot of folks out there!”

The video was directed by Jamie Bolen and Seth Sneed in conjunction with Red Elephant Studio Video Productions. The song was written by respected songwriters Lee Black, Jerry Salley, and Sue C. Smith.

“Somewhere I’m Going” is the latest single from the group’s AGM Award nominated release Somewhere I’m Going. The song was released to Southern Gospel and bluegrass radio with Crossroads Music Group last month and is currently impacting radio.

HIGHROAD is also celebrating the recent success of Somewhere I’m Going. This release earned the group five Absolutely Gospel Music Award nominations including Album of the Year. The group (with special guest Jason Crabb) performed its nominated song “Christ My Hope, My Glory” at the Awards Celebration on Tuesday, April 11, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. During the course of the evening, the group was awarded Country Song of the Year for the critically acclaimed single.

If you would like to interview HIGHROAD contact AG Publicity at info@agpublicity.com.

You can learn more about HIGHROAD by going to http://www.highroadmusic.com.

Follow them on FaceBook at https://www.facebook.com/ HIGHROAD3 and Twitter at https://twitter.com/ highroadmusic.

For booking contact highroadmusic@gmail.c