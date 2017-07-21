Monday – July 24, 2017

Triumphant claims the #1 spot this week with the hit song “Chain Breaker” for a second consecutive week. Fan favorite this week belonged to Surrendered‘s “You Don’t Know the Half of It”. Other favorites among the fans included the latest singles from The Dunaways, Hoskins Family, The Wisecarvers, and Triumphant!
Top 40 Weekly Chart
|
TW
|
LW
|
#WK
|
TITLE
|
ARTIST
|
PEAK
|
1
|
1
|
10
|Chain Breaker
|Triumphant
|
1(2)
|
2
|
2
|
17
|Ain’t No Bones
|11th Hour
|
2
|
3
|
4
|
17
|God of the Storms
|Tribute
|
1(2)
|
4
|
3
|
16
|God of the Storms
|Tribute
|
1(2)
|
5
|
8
|
19
|Praise God He’s Alive
|Bowling Family
|
1(4)
|
6
|
6
|
9
|God Is With Us
|Jim Brady Trio
|
6
|
7
|
7
|
12
|In the Hands of a Carpenter
|Legacy Five
|
7
|
8
|
10
|
8
|More Than Enough
|Jeff & Sheri Easter
|
8
|
9
|
12
|
7
|Still
|Greater Vision
|
9
|
10
|
9
|
19
|Joy In the House
|Whisnants
|
9
|
11
|
14
|
10
|It Still Takes the Blood
|Freemans
|
11
|
12
|
17
|
19
|Put It Into God’s Hands
|Browders
|
12
|
13
|
15
|
7
|Hope For All Nations
|Karen Peck & New River
|
13
|
14
|
5
|
17
|It Was Jesus
|Wisecarvers
|
5
|
15
|
13
|
7
|He’s Still Alive
|Erwins
|
13
|
16
|
11
|
16
|Give It to Jesus
|Amber Nelon Thompson
|
11
|
17
|
20
|
10
|Packin’ Up
|Guardians
|
17
|
18
|
16
|
6
|The One In the Water
|Inspirations
|
16
|
19
|
19
|
12
|Life Is Good
|Hoppers
|
19
|
20
|
21
|
20
|He Will Carry You
|Brian Free & Assurance
|
1
|
21
|
23
|
3
|Worship You Again
|Taylors
|
21
|
22
|
26
|
20
|When Grandpa Sang Amazing Grace
|Nelons
|
7
|
23
|
18
|
18
|I Hear a Song
|Lauren Talley (with Gordon Mote)
|
8
|
24
|
25
|
4
|Give Me Jesus
|Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
|
24
|
25
|
24
|
7
|My Faith Still Holds
|Mark Trammell Quartet
|
24
|
26
|
33
|
9
|Walk My Way
|Ivan Parker
|
24
|
27
|
32
|
3
|Power In the Blood
|Gordon Mote
|
27
|
28
|
35
|
14
|Jesus Built This Church On Love
|Pruitt Family
|
10
|
29
|
37
|
4
|Holy Spirit Come
|Soul’d Out
|
29
|
30
|
28
|
4
|Mysterious Ways
|Jason Crabb
|
28
|
31
|
30
|
6
|Beautiful Ever After
|Zane & Donna King
|
25
|
32
|38
|
8
|I’d Rather Have Jesus
|Blackwood Brothers
|
25
|
33
|22
|
19
|They Don’t Know (What the Lord Can Do)
|Kingsmen
|
4
|
34
|
27
|
2
|A Day In the Life of Jesus
|Misty Freeman
|
27
|
35
|
36
|
2
|For the Record
|McKameys
|
35
|
36
|
29
|
14
|Little White Church House
|Doug Anderson
|
16
|
37
|
34
|
11
|All Things Are Possible God
|Steve Ladd
|
26
|
38
|
*
|
1
|The Last Big Thing
|Kingdom Heirs
|
38
|
39
|
**
|
2
|Somebody Left the Door Wide Open
|Down East Boys
|
39
|
40
|
**
|
12
|Mercy Tree
|Ball Brothers
|
30
|
TW – This
week on the chart
|
LW – Last
week on the chart
|
#WK – Number
of weeks
on the chart
|
#1 For
the Week
|
Indicates 1st Week on chart
|
Greatest Gain on Chart
|
On
chart the longest
|
Highest on chart after dropping off
