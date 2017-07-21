Ad
Monday – July 24, 2017

July 21, 2017 Absolutely Gospel Music Weekly Chart 0

Triumphant claims the #1 spot this week with the hit song “Chain Breaker” for a second consecutive week. Fan favorite this week belonged to Surrendered‘s “You Don’t Know the Half of It”. Other favorites among the fans included the latest singles from The DunawaysHoskins FamilyThe Wisecarvers, and Triumphant!

Top 40 Weekly Chart

TW
LW
#WK
TITLE
ARTIST
PEAK
1
1
10
 Chain Breaker Triumphant
1(2)
2
2
17
 Ain’t No Bones 11th Hour
2
3
4
17
 God of the Storms Tribute
1(2)
4
3
16
 God of the Storms Tribute
1(2)
5
8
19
 Praise God He’s Alive Bowling Family
1(4)
6
6
9
 God Is With Us Jim Brady Trio
6
7
7
12
 In the Hands of a Carpenter Legacy Five
7
8
10
8
 More Than Enough Jeff & Sheri Easter
8
9
12
7
 Still Greater Vision
9
10
9
19
 Joy In the House Whisnants
9
11
14
10
 It Still Takes the Blood Freemans
11
12
17
19
 Put It Into God’s Hands Browders
12
13
15
7
 Hope For All Nations Karen Peck & New River
13
14
5
17
 It Was Jesus Wisecarvers
5
15
13
7
 He’s Still Alive Erwins
13
16
11
16
 Give It to Jesus Amber Nelon Thompson
11
17
20
10
 Packin’ Up Guardians
17
18
16
6
 The One In the Water Inspirations
16
19
19
12
 Life Is Good Hoppers
19
20
21
20
 He Will Carry You Brian Free & Assurance
1
21
23
3
 Worship You Again Taylors
21
22
26
20
 When Grandpa Sang Amazing Grace Nelons
7
23
18
18
 I Hear a Song Lauren Talley (with Gordon Mote)
8
24
25
4
 Give Me Jesus Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
24
25
24
7
 My Faith Still Holds Mark Trammell Quartet
24
26
33
9
 Walk My Way Ivan Parker
24
27
32
3
 Power In the Blood Gordon Mote
27
28
35
14
 Jesus Built This Church On Love Pruitt Family
10
29
37
4
 Holy Spirit Come Soul’d Out
29
30
28
4
 Mysterious Ways Jason Crabb
28
31
30
6
 Beautiful Ever After Zane & Donna King
25
32
 38
8
 I’d Rather Have Jesus Blackwood Brothers
25
33
 22
19
 They Don’t Know (What the Lord Can Do) Kingsmen
4
34
27
2
 A Day In the Life of Jesus Misty Freeman
27
35
36
2
 For the Record McKameys
35
36
29
14
 Little White Church House Doug Anderson
16
37
34
11
 All Things Are Possible God Steve Ladd
26
38
*
1
 The Last Big Thing Kingdom Heirs
38
39
**
2
 Somebody Left the Door Wide Open Down East Boys
39
40
**
12
 Mercy Tree Ball Brothers
30
TW – This
week on the chart
LW – Last
week on the chart
#WK – Number
of weeks
on the chart
#1 For
the Week
Indicates 1st Week on chart
Greatest Gain on Chart
On
chart the longest
Highest on chart after dropping off
Absolutely Gospel Music
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

