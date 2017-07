Arden, NC. (July 26, 2017) – Mountain Home Music Company® proudly congratulates our nominees for the 2017 International Bluegrass Music Awards.

Entertainer Of The Year

Balsam Range

Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver

Flatt Lonesome

Vocal Group Of The Year

Balsam Range

Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver

Flatt Lonesome

Instrumental Group Of The Year

Balsam Range

Song Of The Year

Blue Collar Dreams – Balsam Range (artist), Aaron Bibelhauser (writer)

Someday Soon – Darin & Brooke Aldridge (artist), Ian Tyson (writer)

Album Of The Year

Mountain Voodoo – Balsam Range (artist), Balsam Range (producer), Mountain Home Records (label)

Gospel Recorded Performance Of The Year

Wish You Were Here – Balsam Range (artist), James Stover/Michael Williams (writers), Mountain Voodoo(album), Balsam Range (producer), Mountain Home Records (label)

Instrumental Recorded Performance Of The Year

Great Waterton – Kristin Scott Benson (artist), Kristin Scott Benson (writer), Stringworks (album), Kristin Scott Benson (producer), Mountain Home Records (label)

Little Liza Jane – Adam Steffey (artist), Tommy Duncan/James Robert Wills (writers), Here to Stay (album), Adam Steffey (producer), Mountain Home Records (label)

Emerging Artist Of The Year

Front Country

Male Vocalist Of The Year

Buddy Melton

Female Vocalist Of The Year

Brooke Aldridge

Instrumental Performers Of The Year

Banjo

Kristin Scott Benson

Sammy Shelor

Bass

Tim Surrett

Fiddle

Ron Stewart

Dobro

Josh Swift

Mandolin

Adam Steffey