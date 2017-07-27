Ad
Exciting Changes Announced For The Taylors

July 27, 2017 Absolutely Gospel Music News & Scoops 0

July 25, 2017 (Nashville, TN)…Popular StowTown recording artists, The Taylors, have recently made some big announcements.

First, the newly-formed trio has signed an exclusive booking agreement with Michael Davis at Dominion Agency.

“Michael has been a friend of ours for 10 years,” said Jonathan Taylor. “We know that he and Martha understand our ministry needs and will be a good representation for us on the industry front.”

The Taylors also named Mike Wheeler, owner of MC Productions from Kankakee, IL, to be their general manager, taking over all of their day-to-day management needs.

“Mike has been promoting gospel music in the Midwest for over 27 years,” added Jonathan. “We are excited to let him take the reigns of our business needs, because he knows this industry inside and out!”

These exciting announcements were made during a concert in Bourbonnais, IL, during Mike Wheeler’s Gospel Extravaganza.

“We’re entering our 11th year of full-time ministry, and God has blessed us beyond what we ever dreamed! After weeks of prayer and careful consideration, we decided to assemble a team to help us meet our goals of reaching more people with the message of ‘The Gospel’,” said Jonathan. “We’re committed to this music for the long haul, and we came to the decision that we need a strong team to keep us moving forward as the dynamics of our families change with time.”

“Having Michael Davis, Mike Wheeler, Wayne Haun, Ernie Haase, Landon Beene, Nate Goble and the entire StowTown staff behind us is an exciting step toward our goal of having a top-notch ministry team to help us stay on the road well into the future!”

 

 

