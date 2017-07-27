Karen Peck and New River Make Big Announcement From Israel

Once In a Lifetime Memories Made From the Holy Land

DAHLONEGA, GA – (July 27, 2017) – Four-time Grammy Award-nominated and six-time Dove Award-winning family group Karen Peck & New River has made some once in a lifetime memories on their first ever tour to the Holy Land.

In addition to the group’s usual time of ministry, Karen Peck & New River took in the sites and experienced a time of reflection at many of the places recorded in the Gospels, such as Megiddo, the Nazareth Overlook, Mount of Olives, Sea of Galilee, and the Tomb of Lazarus where New River was given permission to sing their career-making song “Four Days Late”.

In addition, the family group stopped by the Mount of Beatitudes where another trip highlight was made.

Matthew Gooch announced on July 20th from Israel, “Today the love of my life, Preslee Mortenson, said yes to being my wife. I have waited my entire life for what happened today. I proposed to her on the Mount of Beatitudes overlooking the Sea of Galilee, and it was perfect. I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with this amazing woman!”

Karen commented, “What a big day for our family. We sang. We cried. We learned new things. Most of all we experienced the Holy Spirit in a powerful way. All of us were baptized into the Jordan River, and on the Mount of Beatitudes Matthew asked Preslee to marry him. Also, he baptized her. It was precious. So y’all, I’m gaining another daughter. Ever since I was expecting him, I’ve asked the Lord to give him a good Godly spouse. I’ve prayed for her since the day Matthew was born. God is good!”

New River spent several days receiving spiritual nourishment and rejuvenation while visiting Christianity’s touchstone sites like Pool of Bethesda, Mount Zion, the Upper Room, Garden of Gethsemane and Church of All Nations, and the Garden Tomb among many other site visits.

This memorable Israel tour comes on the heels of the group’s critically acclaimed new release Hope For All Nations and the video shot in Honduras featuring the title track. The video has gone viral since being posted on the group’s FaceBook page.

