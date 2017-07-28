Monday – July 31, 2017

Triumphant holds on to the #1 spot this week with the hit song “Chain Breaker” for a third consecutive week. Fan favorite this week belonged to Surrendered‘s “You Don’t Know the Half of It” for a second consecutive week. Other favorites among the fans included the latest singles from The Dunaways, Hoskins Family, Karen Peck & New River, and Triumphant!
Top 40 Weekly Chart
|
TW
|
LW
|
#WK
|
TITLE
|
ARTIST
|
PEAK
|
1
|
1
|
11
|Chain Breaker
|Triumphant
|
1(3)
|
2
|
3
|
18
|God of the Storms
|Tribute
|
1(2)
|
3
|
2
|
18
|Ain’t No Bones
|11th Hour
|
2
|
4
|
4
|
17
|Here He Comes
|Joseph Habedank
|
3
|
5
|
5
|
20
|Praise God He’s Alive
|Bowling Family
|
1(4)
|
6
|
9
|
8
|Still
|Greater Vision
|
6
|
7
|
13
|
8
|Hope For All Nations
|Karen Peck & New River
|
7
|
8
|
6
|
10
|God Is With Us
|Jim Brady Trio
|
6
|
9
|
7
|
13
|In the Hands of a Carpenter
|Legacy Five
|
7
|
10
|
11
|
11
|It Still Takes the Blood
|Freemans
|
10
|
11
|
12
|
20
|Put It Into God’s Hands
|Browders
|
11
|
12
|
8
|
9
|More Than Enough
|Jeff & Sheri Easter
|
6
|
13
|
10
|
20
|Joy In the House
|Whisnants
|
6
|
14
|
15
|
8
|He’s Still Alive
|Erwins
|
13
|
15
|
16
|
17
|Give It to Jesus
|Amber Nelon Thompson
|
11
|
16
|
17
|
11
|Packin’ Up
|Guardians
|
16
|
17
|
23
|
19
|I Hear a Song
|Lauren Talley (with Gordon Mote)
|
7
|
18
|
18
|
7
|The One In the Water
|Inspirations
|
16
|
19
|
24
|
5
|Give Me Jesus
|Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
|
19
|
20
|
19
|
13
|Life Is Good
|Hoppers
|
19
|
21
|
22
|
21
|When Grandpa Sang Amazing Grace
|Nelons
|
7
|
22
|
**
|
2
|Faith In a Great God
|Carolina Boys
|
2
|
23
|
20
|
21
|He Will Carry You
|Brian Free & Assurance
|
1
|
24
|
21
|
4
|Worship You Again
|Taylors
|
21
|
25
|
25
|
8
|My Faith Still Holds
|Mark Trammell Quartet
|
24
|
26
|
31
|
7
|Beautiful Ever After
|Zane & Donna King
|
25
|
27
|
32
|
9
|I’d Rather Have Jesus
|Blackwood Brothers
|
25
|
28
|
30
|
5
|Mysterious Ways
|Jason Crabb
|
28
|
29
|
35
|
3
|For the Record
|McKameys
|
29
|
30
|
28
|
15
|Jesus Built This Church On Love
|Pruitt Family
|
10
|
31
|
14
|
18
|It Was Jesus
|Wisecarvers
|
5
|
32
|34
|
3
|A Day In the Life of Jesus
|Misty Freeman
|
32
|
33
|29
|
5
|Holy Spirit Come
|Soul’d Out
|
29
|
34
|
26
|
10
|Walk My Way
|Ivan Parker
|
24
|
35
|
*
|
1
|Prayer Is All I Need
|Wilburn & Wilburn
|
35
|
36
|
*
|
1
|Moses & Elijah
|Perrys
|
36
|
37
|
27
|
4
|Power In the Blood
|Gordon Mote
|
27
|
38
|
38
|
2
|The Last Big Thing
|Kingdom Heirs
|
38
|
39
|
*
|
1
|This Thing Called Grace
|Talleys
|
39
|
40
|
37
|
12
|All Things Are Possible God
|Steve Ladd
|
26
|
TW – This
week on the chart
|
LW – Last
week on the chart
|
#WK – Number
of weeks
on the chart
|
#1 For
the Week
|
Indicates 1st Week on chart
|
Greatest Gain on Chart
|
On
chart the longest
|
Highest on chart after dropping off
