Monday – July 31, 2017

July 28, 2017 Absolutely Gospel Music Weekly Chart 0

Triumphant holds on to the #1 spot this week with the hit song “Chain Breaker” for a third consecutive week. Fan favorite this week belonged to Surrendered‘s “You Don’t Know the Half of It” for a second consecutive week. Other favorites among the fans included the latest singles from The DunawaysHoskins FamilyKaren Peck & New River, and Triumphant!

Top 40 Weekly Chart

TW
LW
#WK
TITLE
ARTIST
PEAK
1
1
11
 Chain Breaker Triumphant
1(3)
2
3
18
 God of the Storms Tribute
1(2)
3
2
18
 Ain’t No Bones 11th Hour
2
4
4
17
 Here He Comes Joseph Habedank
3
5
5
20
 Praise God He’s Alive Bowling Family
1(4)
6
9
8
 Still Greater Vision
6
7
13
8
 Hope For All Nations Karen Peck & New River
7
8
6
10
 God Is With Us Jim Brady Trio
6
9
7
13
 In the Hands of a Carpenter Legacy Five
7
10
11
11
 It Still Takes the Blood Freemans
10
11
12
20
 Put It Into God’s Hands Browders
11
12
8
9
 More Than Enough Jeff & Sheri Easter
6
13
10
20
 Joy In the House Whisnants
6
14
15
8
 He’s Still Alive Erwins
13
15
16
17
 Give It to Jesus Amber Nelon Thompson
11
16
17
11
 Packin’ Up Guardians
16
17
23
19
 I Hear a Song Lauren Talley (with Gordon Mote)
7
18
18
7
 The One In the Water Inspirations
16
19
24
5
 Give Me Jesus Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
19
20
19
13
 Life Is Good Hoppers
19
21
22
21
 When Grandpa Sang Amazing Grace Nelons
7
22
**
2
 Faith In a Great God Carolina Boys
2
23
20
21
 He Will Carry You Brian Free & Assurance
1
24
21
4
 Worship You Again Taylors
21
25
25
8
 My Faith Still Holds Mark Trammell Quartet
24
26
31
7
 Beautiful Ever After Zane & Donna King
25
27
32
9
 I’d Rather Have Jesus Blackwood Brothers
25
28
30
5
 Mysterious Ways Jason Crabb
28
29
35
3
 For the Record McKameys
29
30
28
15
 Jesus Built This Church On Love Pruitt Family
10
31
14
18
 It Was Jesus Wisecarvers
5
32
 34
3
 A Day In the Life of Jesus Misty Freeman
32
33
 29
5
 Holy Spirit Come Soul’d Out
29
34
26
10
 Walk My Way Ivan Parker
24
35
*
1
 Prayer Is All I Need Wilburn & Wilburn
35
36
*
1
 Moses & Elijah Perrys
36
37
27
4
 Power In the Blood Gordon Mote
27
38
38
2
 The Last Big Thing Kingdom Heirs
38
39
*
1
 This Thing Called Grace Talleys
39
40
37
12
 All Things Are Possible God Steve Ladd
26
TW – This
week on the chart
LW – Last
week on the chart
#WK – Number
of weeks
on the chart
#1 For
the Week
Indicates 1st Week on chart
Greatest Gain on Chart
On
chart the longest
Highest on chart after dropping off
Absolutely Gospel Music
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

