Erwins In Scary Bus Crash

Please keep the Erwins in your prayers. Early this morning they had a tire blowout that sent their bus down a steep enbankment 1,400 feet off the interstate just outside Little Rock, AR through a line of trees.

While they were a bit shook up, there were only minor physical injuries, but obviously major damage was done to the bus.

A YouCaring fund has been set up to help them financially through this experience. All of their dates for this weekend have been cancelled.

https://www.youcaring.com/theerwins-889893?utm_campaign=buttonshare&utm_medium=url&utm_source=copy&utm_content=cf_cp_01

The following is a video taken from Keith Erwins FaceBook page:

https://www.facebook.com/ktherwin/videos/10213676886580231/