Erwins In Scary Bus Crash

Please keep the Erwins in your prayers. Early this morning they had a tire blowout that sent their bus down a steep enbankment 1,400 feet off the interstate just outside Little Rock, AR through a line of trees.
While they were a bit shook up, there were only minor physical injuries, but obviously major damage was done to the bus.
A YouCaring fund has been set up to help them financially through this experience. All of their dates for this weekend have been cancelled.
https://www.youcaring.com/theerwins-889893?utm_campaign=buttonshare&utm_medium=url&utm_source=copy&utm_content=cf_cp_01
The following is a video taken from Keith Erwins FaceBook page:
https://www.facebook.com/ktherwin/videos/10213676886580231/
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.
The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.
On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.