Phil Cross Launches Solo Touring with Fresh Vision

July 29, 2017 Absolutely Gospel Music News & Scoops 0

Spanning the last three decades as one of the most prolific Christian music composers, singer/songwriter, Phil Cross is launching his solo touring with a fresh vision.

Phil Cross has a passion for worship. Not only will he be available for solo concerts but also as a guest worship leader, combining concerts with your talented team. This includes rehearsing with your musicians and vocalists while imparting insights that will make a lasting impact.  Cross is excited about this tour and states, “My friend, Chris White, of Crossroads Music, has encouraged me for years to do this.”

Cross has written many notable, award-winning songs that have come from a lifetime of encounters with God.  The latest project, SIMPLY, features some of these award-winning classics in an acoustic style. Songs include Champion of LoveI Am Redeemed, Jesus Built a Bridge, Yes, I Am, There’s A Miracle In Me and more.  Phil says, “I will be sharing my most popular songs in a way that everyone can connect with and even sing along.”

Whether the response is salvation or simply sharing encouragement with the believer, Phil’s commitment and passion is to honor God and to inspire worshipers.

To stay connected with Phil and his heart for ministry, tune into Facebook LIVE everyThursday night at 9:30 p.m. www.facebook.com/phil.cross.official.page

To learn more about Phil Cross or to schedule an event, contact:

PHIL CROSS MUSIC: (423) 285-8755

Email: philcross57@gmail.com

Website: www.philcrossmusic.com

