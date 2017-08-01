REVIEW: Booth Brothers – Gospel Favorites Live

Producer: Information Not Provided
Record Label: Gaither Music Group
Website: www.boothbrothers.com
The Booth Brothers are perhaps one of the most celebrated male trios in gospel music. Ronnie, Michael and Paul know how to sing and sing well. They have an effortless sound and a superb blend. This project does not disappoint and is full of some great songs fans are sure to love.
Some highlights include “Welcome to the Family,” “Masterpiece of Mercy” their hit from a few years ago, “He Saw It All,” as well as some sacred classics such as “In The Sweet By and By,” “I’m Free,” “I Must Tell Jesus.”
The Jim Brady Trio also makes a guest appearance for “Stepping Out On Faith,” and it’s a great fit for this project since Jim Brady is a former member of The Booth Brothers. They also included their anthem “Jesus Saves” and it “Still Feeling Fine” both which are songs to help put this group on the map.
If you’re a Booth Brothers fan, you’ll love this project- it has a great energy to it and the live feel most true southern gospel fans love. If you’re new to this trio, you need to check it out, too. It’s a great way to hear one of the finest male triios in gospel music!
Track Listing:
In The Sweet By And By
Welcome To The Family
Masterpiece Of Mercy
Sail On
On My Way Home
I’m Free
Feeling Fine
Touch Of The Master’s Hand
Still
He Saw It All (The Blind Man Song)
If God Didn’t Care
Happy Rhythm
Down By The River
Stepping Out In Faith
I Must Tell Jesus
Wildflower
Jesus Saves
Because He Lives (Bonus)
