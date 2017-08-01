REVIEW: Booth Brothers – Gospel Favorites Live

Producer: Information Not Provided

Record Label: Gaither Music Group

Website: www.boothbrothers.com Information Not ProvidedGaither Music Group

The Booth Brothers are perhaps one of the most celebrated male trios in gospel music. Ronnie, Michael and Paul know how to sing and sing well. They have an effortless sound and a superb blend. This project does not disappoint and is full of some great songs fans are sure to love.

Some highlights include “Welcome to the Family,” “Masterpiece of Mercy” their hit from a few years ago, “He Saw It All,” as well as some sacred classics such as “In The Sweet By and By,” “I’m Free,” “I Must Tell Jesus.”

The Jim Brady Trio also makes a guest appearance for “Stepping Out On Faith,” and it’s a great fit for this project since Jim Brady is a former member of The Booth Brothers. They also included their anthem “Jesus Saves” and it “Still Feeling Fine” both which are songs to help put this group on the map.

If you’re a Booth Brothers fan, you’ll love this project- it has a great energy to it and the live feel most true southern gospel fans love. If you’re new to this trio, you need to check it out, too. It’s a great way to hear one of the finest male triios in gospel music!

Track Listing:

In The Sweet By And By

Welcome To The Family

Masterpiece Of Mercy

Sail On

On My Way Home

I’m Free

Feeling Fine

Touch Of The Master’s Hand

Still

He Saw It All (The Blind Man Song)

If God Didn’t Care

Happy Rhythm

Down By The River

Stepping Out In Faith

I Must Tell Jesus

Wildflower

Jesus Saves

Because He Lives (Bonus)

