REVIEW: Jimmy Fortune – Sings the Classics

Producer: Ben Isaacs

Record Label: Gaither Music Group

Website: www.jimmyfortune.com

Jimmy Fortune, best known as the tenor singer for the legendary Statler Brothers Quartet for over 20 years, has released a new solo project simply titled Sings the Classics. Fortune has selected some of the most well known and favorite classic-country songs, and with producer Ben Isaacs at the helm, this project is sure to be a hit among country music fans.

Featuring the beautiful “Unchained Melody,” Fortune truly shines on this cut. Other highlights include “Take Me Home, Country Roads,” “Wake Up Little Susie,” and “If.”

A couple of special moments on the project that truly stand out is Jimmy’s performance of the classic and sacred “Bridge Over Troubled Waters.” Again, Fortune’s voice is passionate and has such a clarity about it here. The closing song, “Yesterday” is also another highlight and is a great way to end such a great project of hits and classics.

Country music fans will truly love this project as will fans of more traditional music. Grab a copy! You’ll be glad you did!

Track Listing:

Make The World Go Away

Take Me Home, County Roads

Danny’s Song

Wake Up Little Susie

Unchained Melody

Take It To The Limit

Crazy Arms

Flowers On The Wall

If

Wildfire

Annie’s Song

Southern Nights

Bridge Over Troubled Waters

Yesterday

