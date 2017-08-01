REVIEW: The Captain’s Crew – Beyond the Sunset

Producer: Information Not Provided

Record Label: Independent

Website: www.thecaptainsmusic.com

The Captain’s Crew, from North Carolina, has been singing bluegrass gospel music for over 15 years. The group has appeared at various fairs, festivals and events all over the country and appeared with some very notable artists in the gospel music field.

Their latest release, Beyond the Sunset, has a good variety of classic songs done in the style of The Crew as only they can. The opening song is an original, “There’s An Anchor in the Boat” and it’s a fun, fast paced tune. Other highlights include the classics, “Beyond the Sunset” and “What Heaven Means to Me,” as well as the contemporary Christian hit “People Get Ready.”

The Crew shines on “Jesus, Lead me to Your Healing Water.” Their blend is strong on this song and it’s sure to be a hit live! If you like bluegrass and more country driven music you’ll enjoy this project!

Track Listing:

There’s An Anchor in the Boat

Beyond the Sunset

People Get Ready

Jesus Lead Me to Your Healing Water

A Bible Story

He Is My Everything

House of Gold

I’m Stepping In

A Friend Called Jesus

It Is No Secret

Christmas Bells

[Total: 1 Average: 2/5]