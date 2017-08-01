Timothy Armour Passes Away

Absolutely Gospel has learned of the sudden death of artist Timothy Paul Armour. Timothy was a singer and musician with CS&K and had just been hired to play keyboards for Debbie Perry and Jaidin’s Call.
The following is from his sister’s FaceBook Page:
My heart is hurting and completely broken. My brother, Timothy, went to be with the Lord. We are not sure of the cause of death but he passed in his sleep. We are all in a daze as can be expected, but my sweet Mama needs your prayers! Today I have no doubt the Lord wrapped his arms around him and said to him those words we all long to hear, “Well done my good and faithful servant.”
Please pray for peace and comfort that only a god can give.
