Cana’s Voice Releases New DVD Live at Champion Forest

August 3, 2017 (Nashville, TN)…StowTown Records is thrilled to announce the brand new DVD release, Live at Champion Forest, from powerhouse vocal trio Cana’s Voice.

Fan-favorite vocalists TaRanda Greene, Doug Anderson and Jody McBrayer, along with the Champion Forest Baptist Church Choir and Orchestra, came together for this riveting two-hour worship experience.

“Powerful. Anointed. Life-changing. Just a few of the words I would use to describe the Champion Forest night of worship with Cana’s Voice,” said Worship Pastor Brent. “Every time I am with this group, I am blown away! TaRanda, Doug, and Jody are not only some of the most talented people I know, but also have the most incredible hearts for worship, the church and what Jesus can do.”

With over 2,600 in attendance to experience this unforgettable evening in Houston, TX, the video was recorded in High Definition, as the world-class trio combined their talents with the live orchestra and 300-plus member choir.

“Cana’s Voice is no doubt an amazing vocal group, however, the live experience of these three vocalists is what makes them special,” said Landon Beene, owner of IMC Management and partner of StowTown Records. “Our goal was to capture that experience on video!”

A total of 17 songs make up the brand new Cana’s Voice project, including all of the tracks off their first-ever StowTown Records album, This Changes Everything.

The project quickly rose to the top of the charts last summer with its first radio single, “Jesus Never Fails,” getting rave reviews throughout the industry. “I Won’t Go Back” and “Give It To You,” as well as the uplifting “All My Reasons Are You” each are also highlighted on the album. The gospel trio has remained in the top 50 for over a year and taken the number one position four times on Nielsen Soundscan reports for their popular debut album with StowTown Records.

In addition, Cana’s Voice performed classics like “In The Presence Of Jehovah” and “We Are Standing On Holy Ground” during the Live at Champion Forest taping. Writer/Producer Geron Davis also shared an interesting, behind-the-scenes look at how the lyrics came together for his classic song, “We Are Standing On Holy Ground.”

“As you watch, I pray your heart will be touched by the stories they tell…stories of redemption, the power of worship and the life-changing grace they have experienced,” concluded Dyer. “This is so much more than just a DVD! Captured here is the story of a redemptive God who loves us, chases after us and changes us forever. Join our choir and orchestra as we journey with Cana’s Voice to a place of deep and intimate worship where grace abounds and Jesus is lifted high!”

Live at Champion Forest will be available at Christian bookstores and outlets worldwide August 4th.

ABOUT STOWTOWN RECORDS:

Founded in 2011 and expanded in 2014, StowTown Records reflects the musical vision of Ernie Haase and Wayne Haun, in partnership with Landon Beene and Nate Goble. The independent label is the creative home for top artists including Ernie Haase & Signature Sound, The Perrys, The Collingsworth Family, Doug Anderson, Devin McGlamery, The Taylors, Cana’s Voice, The Browns, The Little Roy & Lizzy Show, Rambo McGuire, Southern Raised, Triumphant, Tim Lovelace, The Guardians, TaRanda Greene, The Erwins, Trey Ivey, Jody McBrayer, Charles Billingsley and selected classic music from The Cathedrals, their legendary bass singer, George Younce, and The Cathedrals Family Reunion. Distributed worldwide through Provident/Sony Distribution, StowTown Records has quickly garnered industry attention with multiple GMA Dove Awards and chart-topping releases from their highly respected artist roster