Used By God

When going through some of our things the other day, we found this email that was sent from an uncle who has since gone on to be with the Lord. We don’t know who wrote this or we would certainly give them the credit, but it is certainly worth sharing. It reminds us that when we think we might be unusable or unimportant to God, just reflect upon these words and how God used each of these people in a special way.

NOAH was a drunk…

ABRAHAM was too old…

ISAAC was a daydreamer…

JACOB was a liar…

LEAH was ugly…

JOSEPH was abused…

MOSES couldn’t talk…

GIDEON was afraid…

SAMSON had long hair and was a womanizer…

RAHAB was a prostitute…

JEREMIAH and TIMOTHY were too young…

DAVID had an affair and was a murderer…

ELIJAH was suicidal…

ISAIAH preached naked…

JONAH ran from God…

NAOMI was a widow…

JOB went bankrupt…

JOHN the Baptist ate bugs…

PETER denied Christ…

MARTHA worried about everything…

MARY MAGDALENE was demon possessed…

The SAMARITAN WOMAN was divorced-more than once!!…

ZACCHEUS was too small…

PAUL was too religious…

TIMOTHY had an ulcer…

The DISCIPLES fell asleep while praying…

AND LAZARUS WAS DEAD!!

God is so good! When others would see us as junk, God sees our potential.

~Unknown