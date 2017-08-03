Used By God

Ad
August 3, 2017 Childress Family Childress Family 0

The Childress Family

When going through some of our things the other day, we found this email that was sent from an uncle who has since gone on to be with the Lord. We don’t know who wrote this or we would certainly give them the credit, but it is certainly worth sharing. It reminds us that when we think we might be unusable or unimportant to God, just reflect upon these words and how God used each of these people in a special way.

NOAH was a drunk…

ABRAHAM was too old…

ISAAC was a daydreamer…

JACOB was a liar…

LEAH was ugly…

JOSEPH was abused…

MOSES couldn’t talk…

GIDEON was afraid…

SAMSON had long hair and was a womanizer…

RAHAB was a prostitute…

JEREMIAH and TIMOTHY were too young…

DAVID had an affair and was a murderer…

ELIJAH was suicidal…

ISAIAH preached naked…

JONAH ran from God…

NAOMI was a widow…

JOB went bankrupt…

JOHN the Baptist ate bugs…

PETER denied Christ…

MARTHA worried about everything…

MARY MAGDALENE was demon possessed…

The SAMARITAN WOMAN was divorced-more than once!!…

ZACCHEUS was too small…

PAUL was too religious…

TIMOTHY had an ulcer…

The DISCIPLES fell asleep while praying…

AND LAZARUS WAS DEAD!!

God is so good! When others would see us as junk, God sees our potential.

~Unknown

Childress Family
Ken and Marlene Childress began singing with their children, Teresa, Carla and Shannon, almost 40 years ago. Ken had been singing with a quartet called The Golden Keys. But when he and Marlene discovered that their children were blessed with the ability to sing harmony and play instruments at a young age, they decided to form The Childress Family. Teresa played the piano and a short time later, Carla picked up the bass guitar and began to play. Their son, Shannon, was a high tenor singer until about age 13, when his voice went to the other end of the spectrum and he sang low bass. Marlene has been blessed with the ability to write some wonderful songs that have been recorded by numerous artists in the gospel music industry.

